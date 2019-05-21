Clever Trend Swing Levels

Description:

The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected.

KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products

How is this indicator useful?

This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending

This indicator determines the direction of the trend

Components

Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction of the trend and count of retracement.

This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.





About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk