Clever Trend Swing Levels
- Indicators
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Carlos ForeroI am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
⚙️ Development Philosophy
- Version: 1.27
- Updated: 29 December 2023
Description:
The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected.
KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products
How is this indicator useful?
- This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending
- This indicator determines the direction of the trend
Components
- Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction of the trend and count of retracement.
About Author:
Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk
Thank you...