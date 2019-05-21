Clever Trend Swing Levels

4.22
  • Indicators
  • Carlos Forero
    Carlos Forero

    Carlos Forero

    4 (23)
    I am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
    ⚙️ Development Philosophy
    22 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.27
  • Updated: 29 December 2023

Description:

The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected.

KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions All Products 

How is this indicator useful?

  • This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending
  • This indicator determines the direction of the trend

Components

  • Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction of the trend and count of retracement.
Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.  


About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk



    Reviews 12
    xlxAxlx
    1503
    xlxAxlx 2024.10.22 16:10 
     

    Thank you...

    ljk340123
    16
    ljk340123 2024.01.03 12:16 
     

    用不了了，在行情图上，无法显示了，可以修复下吗？

    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10355
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.01.02 15:03 
     

    Great indicator. Thank you for sharing.

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    Alex Hernandez
    70
    Alex Hernandez 2024.10.29 21:50 
     

    gracias

    xlxAxlx
    1503
    xlxAxlx 2024.10.22 16:10 
     

    Thank you...

    ljk340123
    16
    ljk340123 2024.01.03 12:16 
     

    用不了了，在行情图上，无法显示了，可以修复下吗？

    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10355
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.01.02 15:03 
     

    Great indicator. Thank you for sharing.

    topline8000
    1144
    topline8000 2023.08.12 13:43 
     

    good but not grate

    Martin Brown
    823
    Martin Brown 2023.02.24 19:16 
     

    This indicator has really helped to simplify my trading. It even let's you know when the trend has changed direction by using positive or negative numbers. Most people are charging for an indicator like this. Thank you.

    Julio2020
    82
    Julio2020 2023.02.04 13:13 
     

    É muito bom !!!!! Obrigado !!!!!!

    hieutgg
    24
    hieutgg 2022.10.03 06:33 
     

    Thanks so much!

    pahlevi_
    36
    pahlevi_ 2022.05.28 15:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2022.02.06 10:29 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    seemean
    19
    seemean 2022.01.05 22:46 
     

    При правильном применении отличный индикатор. Спасибо большое !

    Evgenii Kharkov
    324
    Evgenii Kharkov 2020.02.21 17:16 
     

    перерисовывает график

    Reply to review