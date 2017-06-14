Strong Retracement Points
- Indicators
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Farhad KiaI have extensive experience as an algo-trader and a skilled MT4/5 tool developer. I have created over 1000 EAs, indicators, and scripts for MT4/5, and have won several Forex contests. Apart from programming, I also possess valuable expertise as a successful algo-trader, which allows me to provide
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 June 2017
SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator.
It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal!
If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market!
Key Features
- You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily!
- Displays closest significant support and resistance levels
- Update the levels if all levels are clearly broken
- The levels are time independent means that these levels are valid in all time-frames which make this indicator very unique!
- It can be very helpful as a complementary tool for your own trading system to adjust the stop-loss or take-profit, and can also be a helpful stand-alone tool for scalpers!
This is Amazing! It magically works , Well Done!