Strong Retracement Points

4.67

SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator.

It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal!

If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market!


Key Features

  • You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily!
  • Displays closest significant support and resistance levels
  • Update the levels if all levels are clearly broken
  • The levels are time independent means that these levels are valid in all time-frames which make this indicator very unique!
  • It can be very helpful as a complementary tool for your own trading system to adjust the stop-loss or take-profit, and can also be a helpful stand-alone tool for scalpers!
Reviews 3
Babak Shahabi
1583
Babak Shahabi 2019.04.18 09:53 
 

This is Amazing! It magically works , Well Done!

Thamer Alenezi
261
Thamer Alenezi 2018.06.18 14:00 
 

useful make the thing easy and clear &gt;&gt;&gt; many thanks

RHarmonic
52
RHarmonic 2017.08.04 20:27 
 

The SRP indicator is very effective with the identification of potential reversal levels on the charts, thereby assisting with identifying support and resistance levels that can be used as stop loss and take profit levels. It will be great if the "blue block" indicator as shown in the comment section, can be added to the SRP indicator.

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Babak Shahabi
1583
Babak Shahabi 2019.04.18 09:53 
 

This is Amazing! It magically works , Well Done!

Farhad Kia
3031
Reply from developer Farhad Kia 2025.09.28 00:37
Dear Babak, Thanks for your kind feedback. The updated SRP version is now available! If you liked the original SRP, I recommend trying the advanced version. It includes access to historical levels, enhancing your chart analysis.
📈 MT4: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/148234
📈 MT5: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/150182
Thamer Alenezi
261
Thamer Alenezi 2018.06.18 14:00 
 

useful make the thing easy and clear &gt;&gt;&gt; many thanks

Farhad Kia
3031
Reply from developer Farhad Kia 2025.09.28 00:36
Hi Thamer, Thanks for your feedback. The updated SRP version is now available! If you liked the original SRP, I recommend trying the advanced version. It includes access to historical levels, enhancing your chart analysis.
📈 MT4: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/148234
📈 MT5: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/150182
RHarmonic
52
RHarmonic 2017.08.04 20:27 
 

The SRP indicator is very effective with the identification of potential reversal levels on the charts, thereby assisting with identifying support and resistance levels that can be used as stop loss and take profit levels. It will be great if the "blue block" indicator as shown in the comment section, can be added to the SRP indicator.

Farhad Kia
3031
Reply from developer Farhad Kia 2025.09.28 00:36
Hi RHarmonic!
The updated SRP version is now available! If you liked the original SRP, I recommend trying the advanced version. It includes access to historical levels, enhancing your chart analysis.
📈 MT4: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/148234
📈 MT5: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/150182
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