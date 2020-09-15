Know Your Symbols
- Utilities
-
Kenneth Parling| Welcome to MTAI |
We are MetaTech Algo Invest - Your mt4/mt5 software partner with over 11 years of experience in the backpack.
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- Version: 1.0
Introduction
Utility informer 'Know Your Symbols' quickly and easy let you know important information about your symbol. This utility covers any symbol i guess, attach it to one chart (time frame and symbol does not matter) and select what symbols you need information about and voila...Equipped with inputs for symbol prefix/suffix if they have such.
Informs about;
- Current price
- Day high price
- Day low price
- Spread points
- Point size
- Money required for 1 lot
- Pip value in quote currency
- Swap for a buy order
- Swap for a sell order
- Minimum permitted amount of a lot
It's a good forex tool and it's free.