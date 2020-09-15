Know Your Symbols

5

Introduction

Utility informer 'Know Your Symbols' quickly and easy let you know important information about your symbol. This utility covers any symbol i guess, attach it to one chart (time frame and symbol does not matter) and select what symbols you need information about and voila...Equipped with inputs for symbol prefix/suffix if they have such.

Informs about;

  1. Current price
  2. Day high price
  3. Day low price
  4. Spread points
  5. Point size
  6. Money required for 1 lot
  7. Pip value in quote currency
  8. Swap for a buy order
  9. Swap for a sell order
  10. Minimum permitted amount of a lot

      Reviews 1
      Tran The Dinh
      341
      Tran The Dinh 2020.09.16 06:52 
       

      It's a good forex tool and it's free.

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      Tran The Dinh
      341
      Tran The Dinh 2020.09.16 06:52 
       

      It's a good forex tool and it's free.

      Reply to review