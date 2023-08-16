Larger Price Time Crosshair Data

5

This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show.


All Features

  • optional to use
  • font, size and color options

Price Scale

  • option to hide the default MT4 price scale
  • option to show horizontal lines at price levels
  • prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points), or a fixed count per window height (ie 6 price levels only), or with fixed pixel spacing (ie every 75pixels vertically)
  • option to show bid and ask separately, with sizable tags

Time Scale

  • option to hide the default MT4 time scale
  • option to show vertical lines at drawn times
  • times drawn can be at MTF times (ie automatically detect every 5min, 4hr, 1d, 1w etc), or with fixed pixel spacing (ie every 75pixels horizontally)


Crosshair

  • can be turned on via a hotkey, the default is keyboard "c", which has a key code of 67, there is an option to printout key codes, if you would like to change the hotkey (eg print out codes, press keyboard x, and input that code printout into the indicator option for hotkey)
  • option to use the drag feature, which creates a second crosshair set, with optional distance in points, candles, and time, with optional background rectangle to bound the drag area

Symbol Data

  • either the symbol name+tf and/or TOHLCVR can be shown (time, open, high, low, close, volume, range in points)
  • optional chart corner
  • option for data to track mouse










Reviews 6
simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2025.12.16 18:12 
 

This is great - and overcomes the fact that with MT4 you can't customise some essential parts of the chart! This really helps so a big thankyou for this FREE indicator. Is it possible to change the crosshair width or even colour? - I couldn't see that but at any rate it has some really good features. Thanks!

andrei150
461
andrei150 2025.08.14 10:23 
 

Работает!

Abraham Correa
4358
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 03:58 
 

Vital information is more visible. An advanced settings of an indicator. Most appreciated for your effort on this code!

Reply to review