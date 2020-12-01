Dear Friends,

Market Inforamtion Downloader is a simple utilities program to download the market informations in a separate excel file with the name of the current chart you are using with same time frame.

You needed to enter the number of periods.

example.

I'm in EURUSD, Day time frame. I choose to download the data last 50 candles(50 days) then I will enter 50 in the periods.

After you getting the data, you use it for various analysis.

Regards,

Sankar Ganesh