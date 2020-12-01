Market Inforamtion Downloader

Dear Friends,

Market Inforamtion Downloader is a simple utilities program to download the market informations in a separate excel file with the name of the current chart you are using with same time frame.

You needed to enter the number of periods.

example.

I'm in EURUSD, Day time frame. I choose to download the data last 50 candles(50 days) then I will enter 50 in the periods.

After you getting the data, you use it for various analysis.

Regards,

Sankar Ganesh 

Video Market Inforamtion Downloader
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G Sankarganesh
Experts
Dear Friends, "All The best" is a simple trend based EA. As of now work well only in GBPUSD Pair with one minute, In future All major pairs support will given. The Default lot size is 0.01 and SL &TP set as 0. You can change this setting. My prefered SL is 100 points. 100 points=10 Pips(pls set by points). I will not set TP for better profit.  Note: This EA work only when you using Zero spread or Raw spread account type.  Regards, Sankar Ganesh G
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Practise Master
G Sankarganesh
Utilities
Dear Friends, Practise master is a Utility program design to work in Live and  Strategy Tester. But Main purpose is to work in  Strategy Tester. With the help of this program you can take a good practise in strategy Tester.  Please rate this application for the better  Benefits. 1. Save lot of time when using this program in Live or  Strategy Tester. 2. Very useful to beginners. Demo account will not work in Sat & Sun Days(Market closed days). But for many users have office leave in Sat & Sun(h
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