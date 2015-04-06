Forex Martingale Multi M4
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Kenneth Parling| Welcome to MTAI |
We are MetaTech Algo Invest - Your mt4/mt5 software partner with over 11 years of experience in the backpack.
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Introduction
Forex Martingale Multi M4 expert for Meta trader 4 is a martingale based algorithm equipped with trading signals based on the Relative Strenght Index overbought/oversold price model. Security is a must for a martingale algorithm in order to counter a completely wipeout in the best possile way, and of course this is included. It is important to point out and that the user understands that the use of martingale is not completely risk-free and should be taken very seriously as MetaTech Algo Invest is not responsible for any lost capital. This expert has the capacity to be able to trade several symbols from one and the same chart and thus does not need to be installed on different symbols that are desired to be traded.What exactly characterizes Forex Martingale Multi M4 expert
- Martingale with volume double exponent
- Recommended traded timeframe - m5 or M15
- Three in one risk assessment function. Trade with your own defined fixed volume, percentage volume or your broker's minimum possible volume
- Any time frame and any Forex major/minor symbols can be traded
- Order stop loss
- Trading hours and daily filter
- Spread filter
- Optimization/testing on any Forex symbol are simply made by the fastest way with 'open prices'. Backtesting can be performed with 'every tick' or 'open prices'.