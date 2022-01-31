PZ Order History MT4

4.25

See beyond the numbers: visualize your trade history for smarter decisions

General purpose indicator that displays the trade/order history of any live chart, very much alike the visual mode of the strategy tester. It allows you to examine the real trading history of any particular symbol for educative, improvement, reverse-engineering or diagnostic purposes. It can be used successfully with both the master and investor password.

Some key features are:
  • Directional analysis
  • Profit and loss labels for every trade
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • Calculation of the profit factor
  • Breakdown of trading activity by weekday and hours of the day

    Input Parameters

    • Buy Arrow: Color of buy arrows
    • Sell Arrow: Color of sell arrows
    • Buy Arrow Size: Size of buy and sell arrows
    • Close Buy: Color of closing of buy orders
    • Close Sell: Color of closing of sell orders
    • Close Arrow Size: Size of close order arrows
    • Winning Trade Line: Color of lines displaying profitable trades
    • Losing Trade Line: Color of lines displaying losing trades
    • Buy Line Style: Style of long trade lines
    • Sell Line Style: Style of short trade lines
    • Buy Line Width: Size of the lines displaying long trades
    • Sell Line Width: Size of the lines displaying short trades
    • Winning Trade Label: Color of profitable trade labels
    • Losing Trade Label: Color of losing trade labels
    • Font Size: Font size for chart labels


    Author

    Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.


    Reviews 6
    Tommy JW
    29
    Tommy JW 2023.10.09 03:57 
     

    Very nice. I would hope a future enhancement also charts where/if trailing stops were adjusted.

    51323997
    104
    51323997 2023.09.08 05:28 
     

    Very helpful

    JavierMz
    227
    JavierMz 2022.12.08 20:22 
     

    Very good

    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    PZ Day Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicators
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
    PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
    PZ Support Resistance MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicators
    Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.33 (49)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    PZ Pennants MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Unlock market continuations with the accurate pennants indicator This indicator finds pennants , which are continuation patterns identified by converging trendlines surrounding a price consolidation period. Trades are signaled using a breakout period alongside the formation breakout.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Customizable colors and sizes It implements breakout signals It implements alerts of all kinds Optimal Usage To see pennants
    PZ Reversal Fractals MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.53 (34)
    Indicators
    This is the latest iteration of my famous indicator, Reversal Fractals, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It examines the price structure of fractals to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Reversal fractals can start long trends The indicator is non repainting It implements alerts of all ki
    FREE
    PZ Trade Pad MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.41 (22)
    Utilities
    This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
    FREE
    PZ Trend Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    PZ Swing Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.73 (41)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    PZ Turtle Trading EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2 (4)
    Experts
    This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
    FREE
    PZ Lopez Impulse MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Transform your trading approach with reliable bullish and bearish patterns This indicator evaluates volatility and price directionality simultaneously, which finds the following events. Decisive and sudden price movements Large hammers/shooting stars patterns Strong breakouts backed by most market participants Indecisive but volatile market situations It is an extremely easy to use indicator... The blue histogram represents the bullish impulse The red histogram represents the bearish impulse The
    FREE
    PZ Turtle Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.67 (6)
    Indicators
    The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)".  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Pr
    FREE
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Indicators
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
    PZ Chart Overlay MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up to six currency
    FREE
    PZ Pivot Points MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.91 (22)
    Indicators
    This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicato
    FREE
    PZ Inside Bars MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.5 (12)
    Indicators
    Enhance your price action strategy: inside bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects inside bars of several ranges, making it very easy for price action traders to spot and act on inside bar breakouts. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts The indicator does not repaint or backpaint An inside bar is a bar or series of bars which is/a
    FREE
    PZ Turtle Trading EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Experts
    This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
    FREE
    PZ Three Drives
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
    FREE
    PZ Lopez Efficiency MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    This indicator analyzes how efficient is the current market movement based on the true high-low ratio of a certain number of bars.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] The ratio is the effectiveness of the market movement A ratio below 1 means the market is going nowhere A ratio above 1 means the market is starting to show directionality A ratio above 2 means the market is showing effective movement A ratio above 3 means the market moved too much: it will
    PZ 123 Pattern MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
    PZ Flat Market Index MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100 means the marke
    FREE
    PZ The Zone
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.33 (3)
    Indicators
    This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
    FREE
    PZ Trendlines
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.27 (11)
    Indicators
    Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
    FREE
    PZ Stretch MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    The Stretch is a Toby Crabel price pattern which represents the minimum average price movement/deviation from the open price during a period of time, and is used to calculate two breakout levels for every single trading day. It is calculated by taking the 10 period SMA of the absolute difference between the open and either the high or low, whichever difference is smaller. This value is used to calculate breakout thresholds for the current trading session, which are displayed in the indicator as
    FREE
    PZ Turtle Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.8 (10)
    Indicators
    The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)". [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Prod
    FREE
    PZ Sandwich Bars MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy and effective usage Customizable bar ranges Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound aler
    FREE
    Michael Gathemia
    93
    Michael Gathemia 2024.10.15 22:24 
     

    There used to be a free version. Now its' been removed. Sigh. Plus the latest update, there is an arrow code 241 it's not supposed to be there. So much for the Good Perez, the greedy Perez has taken over!

    Tommy JW
    29
    Tommy JW 2023.10.09 03:57 
     

    Very nice. I would hope a future enhancement also charts where/if trailing stops were adjusted.

    51323997
    104
    51323997 2023.09.08 05:28 
     

    Very helpful

    Daniel Pourali
    28
    Daniel Pourali 2023.03.09 19:09 
     

    It is great.mt4 dont have that option for reviewing your trade like mt5 but this app work good.just i have a problem with sometimes the arrows hide behind candels and the arrows size feature dont work at all.but thank you developer.it is free and so good

    JavierMz
    227
    JavierMz 2022.12.08 20:22 
     

    Very good

    Payman
    716
    Payman 2022.11.23 11:49 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    PZ TRADING SLU
    832524
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2023.03.03 13:00
    Yes. Will fix.
    Reply to review