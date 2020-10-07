Simple RSI Unlimited
- Experts
-
Kenneth Parling| Welcome to MTAI |
We are MetaTech Algo Invest - Your mt4/mt5 software partner with over 11 years of experience in the backpack.
| Quick link to seller profile |
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 1 March 2021
- Activations: 7
Introduction
Expert 'Simple RSi Unlimited' - Simple? yes! Suits both the novice trader as the professional and all in between. Entry signals by well known and popular Relative Strength Index. Equipped with trailing stop and break even to secure position profits. No dangerous trading techniques used and this expert never interfere with other experts you may run on the same account.
- Works on any time frame and most common Forex symbols, tested only on EURUSD. You must make regular parameter adjustments to get a satisfactory stable result on the symbol you are trading.
- Optimizations done quick and easy with 'Open prices'
- Any account type,leverage and time frame
- Low initial deposit,minimum somewhere between $20-100 recommended based on 500:1 leverage
- Take profit/stop loss - automated,input defined or completely off ( off means assigned by change in entry signal )
- Spread filter
- Fully adjustable index
- Inverted index mode
- Risk assessment - Trade with fixed sized or risk % sized contracts.
- Trailing stop and break even
- Weekday filter
- General expert settings - Expert properties,pause,magic number,slippage,spread and order comments
- Risk assessment - Money manager
- Order settings - Take profit and stop loss inputs
- Trailing stop settings - Start and step pips
- Break even settings - Trigger and padding pips
- Relative Strength index settings - Inverted,high/low levels,price and period
- Weekday settings - Days to trade, Monday - Friday and Sunday
these EA is perfect for who is looking for practical help. Is like you bought an old style Lamborghini, a fantastic car without many instrument, now is just about you understand how to drive it. Thanks Kenneth!