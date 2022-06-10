ROC Price Histogram Mt5

ROC Price Histogram Alert is a momentum-based technical indicator that measures the percentage change in price between the current price and the price a certain number of periods ago. ROC is plotted with a histogram against zero, with the indicator moving upwards into positive territory if price changes are to the upside, and moving into negative territory if price changes are to the downside.

The main step in calculating the ROC period, is the 'calculated period' input setting. Short-term traders may choose a small value, such as nine or twelve. Longer-term investors may choose a higher value such as 200. The 'calculated period' is how many periods ago the current price is being compared to. Smaller values will see the ROC react more quickly to price changes, but that can also mean more false signals. A larger value means the ROC will react slower, but the signals could be more meaningful when they occur.

There are both positive and negative sides to this type of technical indicator

Positive

  • ROC price oscillator is and unbounded momentum indicator used in technical analysis set against a zero-level midpoint
  • A rising ROC above zero typically confirms an uptrend while a falling ROC below zero indicates a downtrend
  • Five alert types including visual buy-sell arrows
  • Any symbol and time frame
Negative
  • When the price is consolidating ROC will hover near zero. In this case, it is important to watch the overall price trend since the ROC will provide little insight except for confirming the consolidation.

Indicator menu categories

  • Main configuration - ROC calculated period / Alerts setup - Apply alerts, popup, notifications, email and sound
  • Objects configuration -  Size adjustment for visual arrows


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Introduction Utility informer 'Know Your Symbols' quickly and easy let you know important information about your symbol. This utility covers any symbol i guess, attach it to one chart (time frame and symbol does not matter) and select what symbols you need information about and voila...Equipped with inputs for symbol prefix/suffix if they have such. Informs about; Current price Day high price Day low price Spread points Point size Money required for 1 lot Pip value in quote currency Swap for a b
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Introduction MetaTech Algo Invest present to you, our cutting-edge flagship Endurance M4 - Revolutionary stable and reliable expert advisor with our triple module adaptive martingale system technology. Trading signals are generated using a model with overbought and oversold market prices. Proven stable trading history of approximately 40 months with a profit factor above 1.9. Endurance M4 uses, among other things,a 3-step safety system to provide a stable and smooth trading as possible. Please k
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Forex Martingale M4
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Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale M4 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped wit
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Indicators
Introduction The Mighty Alligator - a trend-following indicator following the premise that financial markets and individual securities trend just 15% to 30% of the time while grinding through sideways ranges the other 70% to 85% of the time. The Mighty Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that sl
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Plot History Mt5, an indispensable script for the trader that analyzes the trading history of your trading terminal and account performed by expert advisors. The analysis method is based on the symbol diagram on which the script is run as well as the magic number, a specific or a complete analysis of all magic's used by one or more experts. The script analyzes trade data and can plot these on the chart, print out detailed trade information in the expert log and export analyzed data to csv. Adva
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Indicators
A common sense approach to price observation Buy when prices are going higher and sell when prices are going lower The above statement of buying when prices are going higher or selling when prices are going lower may be too broad and therefore it may need some guidelines and rules, this is where   The 3 Duck’s   comes into play.  Price Average Mt5 indicator will help you identify buying opportunities in the direction of the last uptrend and selling opportunities in the direction of the last down
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Introduction Forex Martingale M5 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped wit
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