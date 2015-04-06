Introduction



MetaTech Algo Invest present to you,our cutting-edge flagship Endurance M4 - Revolutionary stable and reliable expert advisor with our triple module adaptive martingale system technology. Trading signals are generated using a model with overbought and oversold market prices. Proven stable trading history of approximately 40 months with a profit factor above 1.9. Endurance M4 uses, among other things,a 3-step safety system to provide a stable and smooth trading as possible. Please keep in mind that the Endurance M4 is developed specifically for Forex pair EURUSD as the system and symbol work in symbiosis and this means that the system only going to work and trade on EURUSD.

No prior knowledge is required as the expert has few settings and can be used directly and never needs to be optimized in any way. The only thing to be adjusted over the years is the GMT offset.

Product live trading signal https://metatech-algo-invest.webnode.se/ea-endur-m4/

Account guard - equity monitor with preset % values Initial stop loss (ISL) always present Position guard - position sequence timers

Risk assessment 3 in 1 function

Fixed defined volume (lots) size - If used, make sure to not oversize the volume (lots)

Broker minimum allowed volume size - Be careful with this, some brokers only allow minimum volume (lots) 0.1 and in this case you will need 1K*10 balance with 500:1 leverage

Money management, risk % sized volume size - Default preset is 0.2% but can be adjusted to 0.5 and should not exceed this value no matter what the balance is!

Note that overfitting the risk assessment does not give you an advantage in growth,but rather the opposite,you will most likely get bigger losses,so be careful how you set these,or simply - use preset!

Recommendations for use, do not ignore this as it is of the utmost importance Preferable ECN/RAW account

Advantage of stop level 0

Some sort of vps for impeccable trading

1 Endurance M4 / account only and absolutely not together with other experts or manual orders as this one need to rely on the account equity alone!

Want to use more than one Endurance M4 with your broker? if,then you need to open multiple separate accounts

Minimum 1000 USD start balance,not less,if you use a leverage of 500:1

1000 USD start balance,not less,if you use a leverage of 500:1 Endurance M4 is created and developed to trade on the symbol EURUSD and time frame M15 only!

M15 only! The expert lacks a setting for magic number as this does not need to be entered as this is generated automatically

Advisor menu categories and settings

Reference to screenshots



