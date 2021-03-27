Randomizer MT4

5

Introduction

Expert Randomizer for Meta Trader 4 - Trading robot based on pure randomness. No indicators, nothing at all - only pure randomness will open a trade, either a buy or a sell. So, ask your self - Is it your lucky day or not? you can never really know. It's like walking into a casino placing your bet on either black or red. You could be extremely lucky and make some really good profits or....very very unlucky and loose. Don't cry if you loose, you've been warned!

Randomizer does not use any kind of dangerous trading techniques in trading operations, orders always preset with input defined stop loss,take profit and additionally break even if used. Wish you good luck!

How to?

  • Any deposit and account
  • Forex tested, others i don't know about. Any time frame and leverage
  • Back testing in hope for awesome results is useless due to it's randomness so do not waste time on it
How does Randomizer work?

  • If no current open position exists, the dices are tossed on new bar birth.
  • Once dices been tossed - a buy or sell going to be randomly selected and opened
  • Once the open position been hit by take profit,stop loss or break even and closed,a new round will start on next new bar birth 
  • There will be a new round until ' Maximal rounds to play' is hit which is selected before the game starts
  • There are no predefined mandatory values for maximal rounds,stop loss,take profit and break even as this is set by your self as you like
Randomizer menu settings

  • Game advantage
  • Break even operation
  • Expert magic number
  • Maximal deviation
  • Maximal traded spread
  • Stop loss pips
  • Take profit pips
  • Risk mode 
  • Risk %
  • Fixed defined lots
  • Maximal rounds to play
  • Break even trigger pips
  • Break even padding pips
  • Weekdays Sunday,Monday-Friday
  • GMT offset
  • GMT Start
  • GMT Stop
        In general how to Purchase/install/update a market Product




            Reviews 1
            bannedpt
            142
            bannedpt 2021.07.08 19:31 
             

            great EA, I recommend

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            bannedpt
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            bannedpt 2021.07.08 19:31 
             

            great EA, I recommend

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