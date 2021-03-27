Randomizer MT4

Introduction



Expert Randomizer for Meta Trader 4 - Trading robot based on pure randomness. No indicators, nothing at all - only pure randomness will open a trade, either a buy or a sell. So, ask your self - Is it your lucky day or not? you can never really know. It's like walking into a casino placing your bet on either black or red. You could be extremely lucky and make some really good profits or....very very unlucky and loose. Don't cry if you loose, you've been warned!

Randomizer does not use any kind of dangerous trading techniques in trading operations, orders always preset with input defined stop loss,take profit and additionally break even if used. Wish you good luck!

Any deposit and account

Forex tested, others i don't know about. Any time frame and leverage

Back testing in hope for awesome results is useless due to it's randomness so do not waste time on it

If no current open position exists, the dices are tossed on new bar birth.

Once dices been tossed - a buy or sell going to be randomly selected and opened

Once the open position been hit by take profit,stop loss or break even and closed,a new round will start on next new bar birth

There will be a new round until ' Maximal rounds to play' is hit which is selected before the game starts

There are no predefined mandatory values for maximal rounds,stop loss,take profit and break even as this is set by your self as you like

Game advantage

Break even operation

Expert magic number

Maximal deviation

Maximal traded spread

Stop loss pips

Take profit pips

Risk mode

Risk %

Fixed defined lots

Maximal rounds to play

Break even trigger pips

Break even padding pips

Weekdays Sunday,Monday-Friday

GMT offset

GMT Start

GMT Stop







