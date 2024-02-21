Introduction



The Mighty Alligator - a trend-following indicator following the premise that financial markets and individual securities trend just 15% to 30% of the time while grinding through sideways ranges the other 70% to 85% of the time. The Mighty Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that slow down indicator turns.

Its characteristic features

Equipped with alerts such as popup message, notification and email

The three moving averages comprise the jaw, teeth, and lips of the alligator, opening and closing in reaction to evolving trends and trading ranges:

Jaw (blue line) - starts with the 13-bar SMMA and is smoothed by eight bars on subsequent values. Teeth (red line) - start with the eight-bar SMMA and is smoothed by five bars on subsequent values. Lips (green line) - start with the five-bar SMMA and smoothed by three bars on subsequent values.

Draw dashboard - Enable/disbale the use of the dashboard

Shift end of chart, right border - Shifts the end of chart from right border

MA method - Methodology to use in calculations(Simple,Exponential,Smoothed,Linear weighted)

Price type - Which price type used for calculations(Close,Open,High,Low,Median,Typical,Weighted)

Time frame - Indicator time frame

Jaws period - Alligator Jaws period(Blue line)

Jaws shift - Alligator bar shift(Blue line)

Teeth period - Alligator teeth period(Red line)

Teeth shift - Alligator bar shift(Red line)

Lips period - Alligator lips period(Green line)

Lips shift - Alligator lips bar shift(Green line

Enable alerts - Enable/disable the use of alerts

Alerts on current bar - Do alert on current (0) or previous (1) bar

Popup message - On screen popup alert message

Send notification - Notification sent to your portable device(needs configuration in your terminal)

Play sound - Playing a sound when alerting

Send email - Sends an email when alerting (needs to be configured in your terminal)



