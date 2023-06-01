Advanced Trade Simulator For Trying Out

This is a simplified version of Advanced Trade Simulator for trying it out.

You can trade NZDCHF.

With the full version, you can trade anything and no time limit.

You can find it here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61670

Description...

It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually.

No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy/sell multiple symbols.

Features:

- buy and sell immediately on the given time frame

- market , limit and stop orders

- generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other.

- OSO, one sends another..

- buy and sell many times and multiple symbols

- you can set take profit and stop loss level by clicking

- set starting date and test from the point onwards

- no trade tester needed as in other products you find

- it hides the future prices so you cannot know what is coming. It makes the simulation more realistic.

- so you start in the past.. and move forward one bar or 10 bars by pressing buttons.

- you can close any given trade or all of them

- swap is calculated

- calculate pips and expected profit/loss for takeprofit and stoploss

- you can save trades in a file or load them from a file

- you can view profit factor, total profit, current profit of each position and total.

- buttons can be used to perform all required operations

- it uses open price of each bar to open a new position

- you can set volume you would like to buy

- you can test all bars in the charts.. if you need older bars , you need to scroll bar your chart.

- you can set start time by clicking "Set Time" button

- yellow horizontal line shows "current" price

- It displays number of wins and losses

- You can resize the panel by FontSizeMultiplier parameter and ZoomFactor parameter

-Navigation  through existing trades using "first", "<", ">", "last" buttons


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Iridium Calendar
Marton Papp
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You may have found after a carefully planned trade something happened.  An unexpected event... You forgot to look the web calender or use any kind of program. This fills this gap in its own way. Features: - show all events as vertical lines - low, medium or high events... with different colors. -name of the events and numbers associated with the event are also shown such actual value, forecast value and previous value. The calendar information is obtained from your broker. It is a built-in serv
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General Manager
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Use this software to browse through all objects within the chart and look at them comfortably. Also, you can look at the list of global variables and search and delete them . The same you can do with charts and indicators. You can search in objects names and object descriptions to find the object you are interested in. This is definitely an improvement to what is available in Mt5. You type what you are interested in , then press Search button. You can move to next and previous search results. N
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Delete All Objects
Marton Papp
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-It deletes all graphical objects on a chart. You choose the chart  , then you execute the script on the chart. After the execution, all objects will disappear. Objects can be lines: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines. They can be buttons, texts, labels , rectangles, edit boxes... parts of a panel. It executes fast within  a second. You can use as many times as you want.
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Object Manager
Marton Papp
5 (1)
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Use this software to browse through all objects within the chart and look at them comfortably. Also, you can look at the list of global variables and search and delete them . The same you can do with charts and indicators. You can search in objects names and object descriptions to find the object you are interested in. This is definitely an improvement to what is available in Mt4. You type what you are interested in , then press Search button. You can move to next and previous search results. No
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Position Multiplier
Marton Papp
Utilities
With this product, you can - copy signals or positions if this expert is run on the same account , copies appear next to original ones. - lot size can be multiplied... copied position can have multiple of the original position -close all positions if equity goes below a level -copy a position only if the position profit is above a level -set if take profit or close loss is to be copied. -decide what positions are copied.. e.g. that has a comment that contains a certain text -get alerts when copy
Advanced Trade Simulator
Marton Papp
5 (5)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Simulator It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy multiple symbols. A more detailed description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750336 Features: - buy and sell immediately on the given time frame - market , limit and stop orders - generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other. - OSO, one sends another.. - set lot ba
Advanced Trade Simulator MT5
Marton Papp
3.2 (5)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Simulator for MT5 It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy multiple symbols. A more detailed description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750336 Features: - buy and sell immediately on the given time frame - market , limit and stop orders - generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other. - OSO, one sends another.. - bu
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