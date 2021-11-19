CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool Developed for Finding Buffers of Indicator to use in Universal Indicator EA.

This is Not an Indicator or EA

CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool is utility tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users. It is a standalone application that helps you easily find the buffers of any MT4 indicator, allowing you to use them in your Universal Indicator EA.

With the Buffer Finder Tool, you no longer have to search through the data window to find the buffers you need. Instead, you can simply drag the indicator onto your chart and then use the tool to locate the buffers and their corresponding candle shift and values.

This tool is not an indicator or EA, but it does work seamlessly with them. Once you have located the buffers you need, you can easily use them in your Universal Indicator EA to create custom trading strategies that are tailored to your unique trading style.

Using the Buffer Finder Tool is incredibly easy. Simply drag the tool onto your chart, enter the indicator name or path in the settings, and the tool will do the rest. You can even select and move the arrow on top of a particular bar to find the buffer values for that specific bar.

Overall, this is an essential tool for any MT4 user who wants to automate their trading strategy with indicators and to gain an edge in the market. With its user-friendly interface and powerful functionality, it is a must-have for both novice and experienced traders alike.

Link to Download Universal Indicator EA is below

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48476





