VR Mfi Expert M4
- Experts
-
Kenneth Parling| Welcome to MTAI |
We are MetaTech Algo Invest - Your mt4/mt5 software partner with over 11 years of experience in the backpack.
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Introduction
VR MFI Expert M4 - Safe,stable and quite simple trading robot based on Money Flow index. Equipped with virtual (VR) take profit, orders always set with initial stop loss (ISL) in case a loss of connection between broker server and terminal occur to secure funds if a sudden market move arise in the wrong direction. Additionally, trailing stop available to secure position profits.
How does it work?
- Any Forex major/minor (no metals or other) symbol can be traded after optimization and this is done by open prices
- You can start with as low as $50 based on leverage 500
- Does not interfere with other experts you may run at the same time on your account
- Broker/spread sensitive? - No
- Fully adjustable index
- Spread filter
- Risk assessment - Trade with fixed sized lots or % sized lots
- Trailing stop
- Reference to the screenshots
Free version