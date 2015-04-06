Introduction



VR MFI Expert M4 - Safe,stable and quite simple trading robot based on Money Flow index. Equipped with virtual (VR) take profit, orders always set with initial stop loss (ISL) in case a loss of connection between broker server and terminal occur to secure funds if a sudden market move arise in the wrong direction. Additionally, trailing stop available to secure position profits.

How does it work?

Any Forex major/minor (no metals or other) symbol can be traded after optimization and this is done by open prices

You can start with as low as $50 based on leverage 500

$50 based on leverage 500 Does not interfere with other experts you may run at the same time on your account

Broker/spread sensitive? - No

Fully adjustable index

Spread filter

Risk assessment - Trade with fixed sized lots or % sized lots

Trailing stop

Reference to the screenshots



