Multi Chart Refresh Mt4

Multi Chart Refresh Mt4, is a fast, smoothly indispensable script that makes it possible to refresh several charts simultaneously from one and the same. Multitasking makes this possible as you can choose in advance which symbols you want to refresh.

Meta trader 5 version

How does it work?

Open up any chart, drag the script from the navigator and drop it on the chart. Set the desired symbols and click OK, done! Note that this is a script and no expert advisor, the program removes itself from the chart when the task is completed. Detailed information in the terminal's journal is printed out about which symbols have been updated with the desired amount of bars and those that have not. It could not be easier than this!

Script menu settings
  • Symbol selection - Setup your desired symbols
  • Symbol prefix - Input symbol prefix if such exists, only it's prefix!
  • Symbol suffix - Input symbol suffix if such exists, only it's suffix!
  • Refresh chart (s) with how many bars? - Setup how many bars to refresh / chart


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Introduction The Fibonacci Level Professional indicator is a great tool for every day trading as a complement to other indicators for better confirmation of trade setups and where the market tends to move. This indicator is easy to setup and works on all currency pairs and time frames, M15-W1 is recommended. Purpose of this indicator is to show the Fibonacci levels on chart, the daily, upper & lower lines. As an additional function this indicator also draws the retrace and expansion lines to you
Plot History Mt4
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Plot History Mt4, an indispensable script for the trader that analyzes the trading history of your trading terminal and account performed by expert advisors. The analysis method is based on the symbol diagram on which the script is run as well as the magic number, a specific or a complete analysis of all magic's used by one or more experts. The script analyzes trade data and can plot these on the chart, print out detailed trade information in the expert log and export analyzed data to csv. Meta
H4 Trend
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction H4 Trend Forex trading robot - An easy to use and fully automated trading robot designed to trade the H4 chart to catch trend movements. Buy/sell signals generated by crossing moving average indicator. Orders always use virtual stop loss,take profit and trailing stop plus a following hard stop just in case a loss of sever connection occur to secure funds. Characteristic features No dangerous techniques such as martingale, hedging or any other Low draw down Safe stable trading Easy t
Forex Martingale Multi Swap
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale Multi Swap, the expert who focus on positive swap rates. This expert only trades in the direction of positive swaps in order to avoid negative charges and this in turn means that if the order were to be exposed to overnight swap interest fees, these will always be positive and you gain extra from this. The expert is of the multi-trade type and handles up to 28 Forex major/minor symbols at once from a single diagram, which makes it very efficient and easy to read. A
Virtual OCO Pending
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction 'Virtual OCO Pending' - a semi automatic order management utility tool (expert adviser) with risk assessment which let's you quickly place pending stops or limits with a button click at current price with virtual take profit and stop loss using OCO pending rule (One Cancel Other). Visual levels drawn on chart for easy visual confirmation. You can use this utility from one single chart to send orders on any other symbol you want, no need to attach it to the corresponding chart (optio
Know Your Symbols
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction Utility informer 'Know Your Symbols' quickly and easy let you know important information about your symbol. This utility covers any symbol i guess, attach it to one chart (time frame and symbol does not matter) and select what symbols you need information about and voila...Equipped with inputs for symbol prefix/suffix if they have such. Informs about; Current price Day high price Day low price Spread points Point size Money required for 1 lot Pip value in quote currency Swap for a b
FREE
Simple RSI Unlimited
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction Expert 'Simple RSi Unlimited' - Simple? yes! Suits both the novice trader as the professional and all in between. Entry signals by well known and popular Relative Strength Index. Equipped with trailing stop and break even to secure position profits. No dangerous trading techniques used and this expert never interfere with other experts you may run on the same account. Default expert presets Works on any time frame and most common Forex symbols, tested only on EURUSD. You must make
Endurance M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction MetaTech Algo Invest present to you, our cutting-edge flagship Endurance M4 - Revolutionary stable and reliable expert advisor with our triple module adaptive martingale system technology. Trading signals are generated using a model with overbought and oversold market prices. Proven stable trading history of approximately 40 months with a profit factor above 1.9. Endurance M4 uses, among other things,a 3-step safety system to provide a stable and smooth trading as possible. Please k
Forex Martingale Multi M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale Multi M4 expert for Meta trader 4 is a martingale based algorithm equipped with trading signals based on the Relative Strenght Index overbought/oversold price model. Security is a must for a martingale algorithm in order to counter a completely wipeout in the best possile way, and of course this is included. It is important to point out and that the user understands that the use of martingale is not completely risk-free and should be taken very seriously as MetaTech
Randomizer MT4
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction Expert Randomizer for Meta Trader 4 - Trading robot based on pure randomness. No indicators, nothing at all - only pure randomness will open a trade, either a buy or a sell. So, ask your self - Is it your lucky day or not? you can never really know. It's like walking into a casino placing your bet on either black or red. You could be extremely lucky and make some really good profits or....very very unlucky and loose. Don't cry if you loose, you've been warned! Randomizer does not us
Forex Martingale M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale M4 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped wit
Virtual TPSL Close M4
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Introduction Virtual TPSL Close M4 order management utility tool (expert adviser) manage your existing open positions made by another expert adviser you use or your manual opened orders and closes them with virtual take profit and stop loss levels. Adviser operates in complete virtual mode, no visual levels present more than a colored arrow object drawn when the monitored position been closed whether it's in profit or loss to mark it's closing position on chart if one open and present with the u
The mighty alligator
Kenneth Parling
Indicators
Introduction The Mighty Alligator - a trend-following indicator following the premise that financial markets and individual securities trend just 15% to 30% of the time while grinding through sideways ranges the other 70% to 85% of the time. The Mighty Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that sl
VR Mfi Expert M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction VR MFI Expert M4 - Safe,stable and quite simple trading robot based on Money Flow index. Equipped with virtual (VR) take profit, orders always set with initial stop loss (ISL) in case a loss of connection between broker server and terminal occur to secure funds if a sudden market move arise in the wrong direction. Additionally, trailing stop available to secure position profits. How does it work? Any Forex major/minor (no metals or other) symbol can be traded after optimization and
Plot History Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Plot History Mt5, an indispensable script for the trader that analyzes the trading history of your trading terminal and account performed by expert advisors. The analysis method is based on the symbol diagram on which the script is run as well as the magic number, a specific or a complete analysis of all magic's used by one or more experts. The script analyzes trade data and can plot these on the chart, print out detailed trade information in the expert log and export analyzed data to csv. Adva
Multi Chart Refresh Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Multi Chart Refresh Mt5, is a fast, smoothly indispensable script that makes it possible to refresh several charts simultaneously from one and the same. Multitasking makes this possible as you can choose in advance which symbols you want to refresh. How does it work? Open up any chart, drag the script from the navigator and drop it on the chart. Set the desired symbols and click OK, done! Note that this is a script and no expert advisor, the program removes itself from the chart when the task i
Price Average Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Indicators
A common sense approach to price observation Buy when prices are going higher and sell when prices are going lower The above statement of buying when prices are going higher or selling when prices are going lower may be too broad and therefore it may need some guidelines and rules, this is where   The 3 Duck’s   comes into play.  Price Average Mt5 indicator will help you identify buying opportunities in the direction of the last uptrend and selling opportunities in the direction of the last down
ROC Price Histogram Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Indicators
ROC Price Histogram Alert is a momentum-based technical indicator that measures the percentage change in   price   between the current   price   and the   price   a certain number of periods ago. ROC is plotted with a histogram against zero, with the indicator moving upwards into positive territory if price changes are to the upside, and moving into negative territory if price changes are to the downside. The main step in calculating the ROC period, is the 'calculated period' input setting. Shor
Forex Martingale M5
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale M5 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped wit
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