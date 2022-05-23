Multi Chart Refresh Mt5, is a fast, smoothly indispensable script that makes it possible to refresh several charts simultaneously from one and the same. Multitasking makes this possible as you can choose in advance which symbols you want to refresh.

How does it work?

Open up any chart, drag the script from the navigator and drop it on the chart. Set the desired symbols and click OK, done! Note that this is a script and no expert advisor, the program removes itself from the chart when the task is completed. Detailed information in the terminal's journal is printed out about which symbols have been updated with the desired amount of bars and those that have not. It could not be easier than this!





Script menu settings

Symbol selection - Setup your desired symbols

Symbol prefix - Input symbol prefix if such exists, only it's prefix!

Symbol suffix - Input symbol suffix if such exists, only it's suffix!

Refresh chart (s) with how many bars? - Setup how many bars to refresh / chart











