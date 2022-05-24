Price Average Mt5

A common sense approach to price observation

  • Buy when prices are going higher and sell when prices are going lower

The above statement of buying when prices are going higher or selling when prices are going lower may be too broad and therefore it may need some guidelines and rules, this is where The 3 Duck’s comes into play. 

Price Average Mt5 indicator will help you identify buying opportunities in the direction of the last uptrend and selling opportunities in the direction of the last downtrend. The “duck's” in the title comes from the saying “to have all your ducks lined up” an expression meaning to have everything in the correct order. There are three ducks, the first duck will help you to identify the last up or down trend, the second duck helps to confirm the direction of the trend and the third duck will help to identify buying or selling opportunity in the direction of the trend.This indicator involves using three different timeframe, a 4 hour chart (first duck), a 1 hour chart (second duck) and a 5 minute chart (third duck).

  1. The first thing we need to do is look at our largest time-frame (4hour 1st duck) and see if current prices are above or below. This duck tells us that current price is above or below. This tells us that we maybe looking to buy or sell.
  2. The second thing we need to do is to look at our (1hour 2nd duck), we need to see the current price above or below on this chart also, this gives us confirmation, for example if these both ducks now below average we focus on selling and if they are above we focus on buying. Important - If the current price average does not match the 1st duck (4hr) we can not move on to step 3.
  3. From step 1 and 2, example for buying - current prices 1st, 2nd and 3rd duck now needs to be above it's average. Now on the 3rd duck (5 minute) we are looking for extra confirmation by opening up an additional 5 minute chart without this indicator and we should wait and let price break the last high on the 5 min chart to open a buy order.

What about targets?

  • Stop loss

This is where you can make this system your own. If you are a short term trader you may want to put your stop-loss below the lows on the 5 min or the 1 hr chart. If you are more of a positional trader you may wish to put your stop-loss above a low on the 4 hr chart. You could also use a fixed stop-loss, maybe 25-30 pips or more from entry. It all depends what type of a trader you are, so you decide! If you are a longer term trader or investor, this system can help you get a good entry point into the market. Another "trick" that may help you preserve capital, if you do buy and prices get back below the 5 min 60 sma by 10 pips (not a good sign) you may want to cut your losses short before your stop-loss. But if you are a longer term trader this may not be a big deal for you.

  • Take profit

Once again, this depends on what type of a trader you are but profit targets can be for example support or resistance levels or something else that suits your trading style.

Indicator settings

  • Show indicator panel - Show/hide signal panel
  • Apply alerts - Allow alerts to be used
  • Pop up - Pop up messages 
  • Notifications - Push notification messages  ( requires that you have set up your terminal to work with this)
  • Email - Email messages ( requires that you have set up your terminal to work with this)
  • Sound - Play a sound


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Dynamic Grid M5
Kenneth Parling
4.13 (8)
Experts
Introduction Dynamic grid M5 expert  for those who have grid systems as their favorite. Relatively very simple algorithm that can trade on most common Forex majors and minors on any time frame. There are no guarantees that the algorithm lives up to high expectations or that any positive historical results achieved in the strategy tester guarantee the same in the live/demo future trading.  Traded time frame and symbol Any time frame Forex majors and minors Characteristic features Volume (lots) a
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5 (2)
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Introduction The Fibonacci Level Professional indicator is a great tool for every day trading as a complement to other indicators for better confirmation of trade setups and where the market tends to move. This indicator is easy to setup and works on all currency pairs and time frames, M15-W1 is recommended. Purpose of this indicator is to show the Fibonacci levels on chart, the daily, upper & lower lines. As an additional function this indicator also draws the retrace and expansion lines to you
Multi Chart Refresh Mt4
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Multi Chart Refresh Mt4, is a fast, smoothly indispensable script that makes it possible to refresh several charts simultaneously from one and the same. Multitasking makes this possible as you can choose in advance which symbols you want to refresh. Meta trader 5 version If you prefer the mt5 version instead  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28796 How does it work? Open up any chart, drag the script from the navigator and drop it on the chart. Set the desired symbols and click OK, done! N
Plot History Mt4
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Plot History Mt4, an indispensable script for the trader that analyzes the trading history of your trading terminal and account performed by expert advisors. The analysis method is based on the symbol diagram on which the script is run as well as the magic number, a specific or a complete analysis of all magic's used by one or more experts. The script analyzes trade data and can plot these on the chart, print out detailed trade information in the expert log and export analyzed data to csv. Meta
H4 Trend
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction H4 Trend Forex trading robot - An easy to use and fully automated trading robot designed to trade the H4 chart to catch trend movements. Buy/sell signals generated by crossing moving average indicator. Orders always use virtual stop loss,take profit and trailing stop plus a following hard stop just in case a loss of sever connection occur to secure funds. Characteristic features No dangerous techniques such as martingale, hedging or any other Low draw down Safe stable trading Easy t
Forex Martingale Multi Swap
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale Multi Swap, the expert who focus on positive swap rates. This expert only trades in the direction of positive swaps in order to avoid negative charges and this in turn means that if the order were to be exposed to overnight swap interest fees, these will always be positive and you gain extra from this. The expert is of the multi-trade type and handles up to 28 Forex major/minor symbols at once from a single diagram, which makes it very efficient and easy to read. A
Virtual OCO Pending
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction 'Virtual OCO Pending' - a semi automatic order management utility tool (expert adviser) with risk assessment which let's you quickly place pending stops or limits with a button click at current price with virtual take profit and stop loss using OCO pending rule (One Cancel Other). Visual levels drawn on chart for easy visual confirmation. You can use this utility from one single chart to send orders on any other symbol you want, no need to attach it to the corresponding chart (optio
Know Your Symbols
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction Utility informer 'Know Your Symbols' quickly and easy let you know important information about your symbol. This utility covers any symbol i guess, attach it to one chart (time frame and symbol does not matter) and select what symbols you need information about and voila...Equipped with inputs for symbol prefix/suffix if they have such. Informs about; Current price Day high price Day low price Spread points Point size Money required for 1 lot Pip value in quote currency Swap for a b
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Simple RSI Unlimited
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction Expert 'Simple RSi Unlimited' - Simple? yes! Suits both the novice trader as the professional and all in between. Entry signals by well known and popular Relative Strength Index. Equipped with trailing stop and break even to secure position profits. No dangerous trading techniques used and this expert never interfere with other experts you may run on the same account. Default expert presets Works on any time frame and most common Forex symbols, tested only on EURUSD. You must make
Endurance M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction MetaTech Algo Invest present to you, our cutting-edge flagship Endurance M4 - Revolutionary stable and reliable expert advisor with our triple module adaptive martingale system technology. Trading signals are generated using a model with overbought and oversold market prices. Proven stable trading history of approximately 40 months with a profit factor above 1.9. Endurance M4 uses, among other things,a 3-step safety system to provide a stable and smooth trading as possible. Please k
Forex Martingale Multi M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale Multi M4 expert for Meta trader 4 is a martingale based algorithm equipped with trading signals based on the Relative Strenght Index overbought/oversold price model. Security is a must for a martingale algorithm in order to counter a completely wipeout in the best possile way, and of course this is included. It is important to point out and that the user understands that the use of martingale is not completely risk-free and should be taken very seriously as MetaTech
Randomizer MT4
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction Expert Randomizer for Meta Trader 4 - Trading robot based on pure randomness. No indicators, nothing at all - only pure randomness will open a trade, either a buy or a sell. So, ask your self - Is it your lucky day or not? you can never really know. It's like walking into a casino placing your bet on either black or red. You could be extremely lucky and make some really good profits or....very very unlucky and loose. Don't cry if you loose, you've been warned! Randomizer does not us
Forex Martingale M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale M4 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped wit
Virtual TPSL Close M4
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Introduction Virtual TPSL Close M4 order management utility tool (expert adviser) manage your existing open positions made by another expert adviser you use or your manual opened orders and closes them with virtual take profit and stop loss levels. Adviser operates in complete virtual mode, no visual levels present more than a colored arrow object drawn when the monitored position been closed whether it's in profit or loss to mark it's closing position on chart if one open and present with the u
The mighty alligator
Kenneth Parling
Indicators
Introduction The Mighty Alligator - a trend-following indicator following the premise that financial markets and individual securities trend just 15% to 30% of the time while grinding through sideways ranges the other 70% to 85% of the time. The Mighty Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that sl
VR Mfi Expert M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction VR MFI Expert M4 - Safe,stable and quite simple trading robot based on Money Flow index. Equipped with virtual (VR) take profit, orders always set with initial stop loss (ISL) in case a loss of connection between broker server and terminal occur to secure funds if a sudden market move arise in the wrong direction. Additionally, trailing stop available to secure position profits. How does it work? Any Forex major/minor (no metals or other) symbol can be traded after optimization and
Plot History Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Plot History Mt5, an indispensable script for the trader that analyzes the trading history of your trading terminal and account performed by expert advisors. The analysis method is based on the symbol diagram on which the script is run as well as the magic number, a specific or a complete analysis of all magic's used by one or more experts. The script analyzes trade data and can plot these on the chart, print out detailed trade information in the expert log and export analyzed data to csv. Adva
Multi Chart Refresh Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Multi Chart Refresh Mt5, is a fast, smoothly indispensable script that makes it possible to refresh several charts simultaneously from one and the same. Multitasking makes this possible as you can choose in advance which symbols you want to refresh. How does it work? Open up any chart, drag the script from the navigator and drop it on the chart. Set the desired symbols and click OK, done! Note that this is a script and no expert advisor, the program removes itself from the chart when the task i
ROC Price Histogram Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Indicators
ROC Price Histogram Alert is a momentum-based technical indicator that measures the percentage change in   price   between the current   price   and the   price   a certain number of periods ago. ROC is plotted with a histogram against zero, with the indicator moving upwards into positive territory if price changes are to the upside, and moving into negative territory if price changes are to the downside. The main step in calculating the ROC period, is the 'calculated period' input setting. Shor
Forex Martingale M5
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale M5 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped wit
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