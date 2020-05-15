'Virtual OCO Pending' - a semi automatic order management utility tool (expert adviser) with risk assessment which let's you quickly place pending stops or limits with a button click at current price with virtual take profit and stop loss using OCO pending rule (One Cancel Other). Visual levels drawn on chart for easy visual confirmation. You can use this utility from one single chart to send orders on any other symbol you want, no need to attach it to the corresponding chart (optional) as you specify in menu setting what symbol you want to place the orders on.

These are drawn only on the current open chart utility attached to and has to match the setting 'Traded symbol', in other words - if you have set 'EURUSD" and attach utility to chart EURUSD these levels are visual else not.

When you run this utility in strategy tester it open orders randomly to demonstrate it's purpose