Virtual OCO Pending
- Utilities
-
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 10 May 2021
- Activations: 7
Introduction
'Virtual OCO Pending' - a semi automatic order management utility tool (expert adviser) with risk assessment which let's you quickly place pending stops or limits with a button click at current price with virtual take profit and stop loss using OCO pending rule (One Cancel Other). Visual levels drawn on chart for easy visual confirmation. You can use this utility from one single chart to send orders on any other symbol you want, no need to attach it to the corresponding chart (optional) as you specify in menu setting what symbol you want to place the orders on.Visual virtual levels
These are drawn only on the current open chart utility attached to and has to match the setting 'Traded symbol', in other words - if you have set 'EURUSD" and attach utility to chart EURUSD these levels are visual else not.Strategy tester
When you run this utility in strategy tester it open orders randomly to demonstrate it's purposeUtility advantages
- Dynamic risk assessment or fixed lots
- Dynamic (ATR) or fixed take profit and stop loss levels
- Possibility to turn virtual order management off - Warning,this mode does set nor monitor any virtual stop loss or take profit
- Order control panel with quick send/clear/delete buttons
- Distance - Pending stops/limits distance from price in pips
- Disabled levels - This mode turns off virtual management - no virtual stop loss/take profit will be set nor monitored
- Fixed levels - Fixed take profit and stop loss levels in pips
- ATR levels - Dynamic (ATR) take profit and stop loss multiply factors
- General settings - Traded symbol,prefix,suffix,take profit/stop loss level types,pending order types,level objects style,magic number and slippage
- Risk assessment - Trade using dynamic position size risk percent or by fixed lots
This does exactly what it is supposed to. It puts up OCO pending orders and manages virtual stop loss and take profits. It works great. I use it every day now!