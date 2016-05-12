Fibonacchi Levels Professional

Introduction



The Fibonacci Level Professional indicator is a great tool for every day trading as a complement to other indicators for better confirmation of trade setups and where the market tends to move. This indicator is easy to setup and works on all currency pairs and time frames, M15-W1 is recommended.

Purpose of this indicator is to show the Fibonacci levels on chart, the daily, upper & lower lines. As an additional function this indicator also draws the retrace and expansion lines to your chart and tells you about the days highs, lows, range and spread. Fibonacci Levels Pro indicator uses previous day's high and low to draw calculated lines for you. This is a must have tool for every trader!

Easy to setup, no complicated settings

Clean smooth chart lines and easy to read

Works on all currency pairs and time frames

Adjustable color settings for Fibonacci lines

Adjustable dashboard colors

Dashboard with account information

UpperFiboColor - Set your desired color of the upper Fibonacci levels from 123.6 to 400.0

- Set your desired color of the upper Fibonacci levels from 123.6 to 400.0 MainFiboColor - Set your desired color for the Daily Fibonacci levels from High 100.0 to Low 0.0

- Set your desired color for the Daily Fibonacci levels from High 100.0 to Low 0.0 LowerFiboColor - Set your desired color for the lower Fibonacci levels from -23.6 to -500.0

- Set your desired color for the lower Fibonacci levels from -23.6 to -500.0 Main fibonacchi lines - True/false. Show the Daily levels from high 100.0 to low 0.0 on chart

- True/false. Show the Daily levels from high 100.0 to low 0.0 on chart Dash board - Back ground and frame colors set



