Plot History Mt4

Plot History Mt4, an indispensable script for the trader that analyzes the trading history of your trading terminal and account performed by expert advisors. The analysis method is based on the symbol diagram on which the script is run as well as the magic number, a specific or a complete analysis of all magic's used by one or more experts. The script analyzes trade data and can plot these on the chart, print out detailed trade information in the expert log and export analyzed data to csv.

Meta trader 5 version

Advantages of the script

  • Capability to analyze one or all magics used on the account
  • Export all trade data to csv file
  • Plot all deals, entry and exits on the chart. This can be setup as like, what do plot or not.
  • Print detailed deal information in the expert log

How to perform an account deal analysis

Start by selecting the symbol you want to analyze, then choose whether the analysis should be performed by a specific magic numbering or a complete analysis of all the magics used in the account. Note; this is a script, not an expert adviser! The script is run only once when attached to the chart and removes itself when done.

  1. Specific magic analysis - Input desired magic number (digits)
  2. All magics - Input only -1

How to export data to csv

Start by set this function to 'true'. When the script has been attached to the chart, a directory and file will be created were all data will be save. This file can be found inside MQL4/Files. You should rename 'HDPsample.csv' to include the symbol that's been analyzed, for example 'HDPeurusd.csv' but do not change .csv at the end.

Script menu categorys

  • Magics, objects delete and comments - Analyzed magic#, delete previous chart objects when a new search is performed and chart comments
  • Data to CSV file export - Enable/disable it's use, directory and file name
  • Plot objects and print deal info - Enable/disable entry/exit arrows, entry/exit text objects and print expert log
  • Plotted objects color scheme - Color scheme for entry/exit arrows and tect objects 

Note: Some of the screenshot explanations been taken from the Meta Trader 5 version as they work on the same basis.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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Forex Martingale Multi Swap
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Introduction Forex Martingale Multi Swap, the expert who focus on positive swap rates. This expert only trades in the direction of positive swaps in order to avoid negative charges and this in turn means that if the order were to be exposed to overnight swap interest fees, these will always be positive and you gain extra from this. The expert is of the multi-trade type and handles up to 28 Forex major/minor symbols at once from a single diagram, which makes it very efficient and easy to read. A
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Introduction Utility informer 'Know Your Symbols' quickly and easy let you know important information about your symbol. This utility covers any symbol i guess, attach it to one chart (time frame and symbol does not matter) and select what symbols you need information about and voila...Equipped with inputs for symbol prefix/suffix if they have such. Informs about; Current price Day high price Day low price Spread points Point size Money required for 1 lot Pip value in quote currency Swap for a b
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Experts
Introduction MetaTech Algo Invest present to you, our cutting-edge flagship Endurance M4 - Revolutionary stable and reliable expert advisor with our triple module adaptive martingale system technology. Trading signals are generated using a model with overbought and oversold market prices. Proven stable trading history of approximately 40 months with a profit factor above 1.9. Endurance M4 uses, among other things,a 3-step safety system to provide a stable and smooth trading as possible. Please k
Forex Martingale Multi M4
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Forex Martingale M4
Kenneth Parling
Experts
Introduction Forex Martingale M4 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped wit
Virtual TPSL Close M4
Kenneth Parling
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Introduction Virtual TPSL Close M4 order management utility tool (expert adviser) manage your existing open positions made by another expert adviser you use or your manual opened orders and closes them with virtual take profit and stop loss levels. Adviser operates in complete virtual mode, no visual levels present more than a colored arrow object drawn when the monitored position been closed whether it's in profit or loss to mark it's closing position on chart if one open and present with the u
The mighty alligator
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Indicators
Introduction The Mighty Alligator - a trend-following indicator following the premise that financial markets and individual securities trend just 15% to 30% of the time while grinding through sideways ranges the other 70% to 85% of the time. The Mighty Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that sl
VR Mfi Expert M4
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Introduction VR MFI Expert M4 - Safe,stable and quite simple trading robot based on Money Flow index. Equipped with virtual (VR) take profit, orders always set with initial stop loss (ISL) in case a loss of connection between broker server and terminal occur to secure funds if a sudden market move arise in the wrong direction. Additionally, trailing stop available to secure position profits. How does it work? Any Forex major/minor (no metals or other) symbol can be traded after optimization and
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Plot History Mt5, an indispensable script for the trader that analyzes the trading history of your trading terminal and account performed by expert advisors. The analysis method is based on the symbol diagram on which the script is run as well as the magic number, a specific or a complete analysis of all magic's used by one or more experts. The script analyzes trade data and can plot these on the chart, print out detailed trade information in the expert log and export analyzed data to csv. Adva
Multi Chart Refresh Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Multi Chart Refresh Mt5, is a fast, smoothly indispensable script that makes it possible to refresh several charts simultaneously from one and the same. Multitasking makes this possible as you can choose in advance which symbols you want to refresh. How does it work? Open up any chart, drag the script from the navigator and drop it on the chart. Set the desired symbols and click OK, done! Note that this is a script and no expert advisor, the program removes itself from the chart when the task i
Price Average Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Indicators
A common sense approach to price observation Buy when prices are going higher and sell when prices are going lower The above statement of buying when prices are going higher or selling when prices are going lower may be too broad and therefore it may need some guidelines and rules, this is where   The 3 Duck’s   comes into play.  Price Average Mt5 indicator will help you identify buying opportunities in the direction of the last uptrend and selling opportunities in the direction of the last down
ROC Price Histogram Mt5
Kenneth Parling
Indicators
ROC Price Histogram Alert is a momentum-based technical indicator that measures the percentage change in   price   between the current   price   and the   price   a certain number of periods ago. ROC is plotted with a histogram against zero, with the indicator moving upwards into positive territory if price changes are to the upside, and moving into negative territory if price changes are to the downside. The main step in calculating the ROC period, is the 'calculated period' input setting. Shor
Forex Martingale M5
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Introduction Forex Martingale M5 expert is exactly what the name says, a martingale system that you can use on any Forex major/minor symbol. What differs from many other products is that you yourself determine its settings and the risks you are willing to take, in other words you get to set/optimize the desired settings to your own advantage. However, the expert presets that it comes with are no guarantee that these will work on all intended Forex major/minor symbols. The expert is equipped wit
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