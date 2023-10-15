Dynamic Grid M5
- Experts
-
Kenneth Parling| Welcome to MTAI |
We are MetaTech Algo Invest - Your mt4/mt5 software partner with over 11 years of experience in the backpack.
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 June 2024
Introduction
Dynamic grid M5 expert for those who have grid systems as their favorite. Relatively very simple algorithm that can trade on most common Forex majors and minors on any time frame. There are no guarantees that the algorithm lives up to high expectations or that any positive historical results achieved in the strategy tester guarantee the same in the live/demo future trading.
Traded time frame and symbol
- Any time frame
- Forex majors and minors
- Volume (lots) adjustment
- Dynamic grid
Buen trabajo, felicitaciones