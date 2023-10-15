Dynamic Grid M5

4.13

Introduction

Dynamic grid M5 expert for those who have grid systems as their favorite. Relatively very simple algorithm that can trade on most common Forex majors and minors on any time frame. There are no guarantees that the algorithm lives up to high expectations or that any positive historical results achieved in the strategy tester guarantee the same in the live/demo future trading. 

Traded time frame and symbol

  • Any time frame
  • Forex majors and minors
Characteristic features
  • Volume (lots) adjustment
  • Dynamic grid



Reviews 11
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.06.28 09:52 
 

Buen trabajo, felicitaciones

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:58 
 

sick

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:10 
 

Excelente

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Cliff Annor
70
Cliff Annor 2025.11.17 09:20 
 

Can you explain "MINUTES EXPIRATION TIMER"? and can it be adjusted please

[Deleted] 2025.08.22 00:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kenneth Parling
31931
Reply from developer Kenneth Parling 2025.08.23 08:29
glad it works for you
floworld
106
floworld 2024.08.25 14:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kenneth Parling
31931
Reply from developer Kenneth Parling 2024.08.27 17:05
Read the introduction text.....were it says;
'There are no guarantees that the algorithm lives up to high expectations or that any positive historical results achieved in the strategy tester guarantee the same in the live/demo future trading. '
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.06.28 09:52 
 

Buen trabajo, felicitaciones

BertLamoree
374
BertLamoree 2024.06.24 15:49 
 

The Ea does not seem to work. When i try to install in a chart, it disappears after some seconds

Kenneth Parling
31931
Reply from developer Kenneth Parling 2024.06.25 16:27
update to version 1.02 and it should work
Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:58 
 

sick

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:10 
 

Excelente

Torbjoern Brenden
594
Torbjoern Brenden 2023.12.25 22:13 
 

Tested on M5 timeframe on EURUSD - 1,3 and 12 months. Drawdown max: 55%

Winning on 1 and 3 months results. 50% loss on 12 months.

Please provide set file in documentation. Also publish public signal.

[Deleted] 2023.11.19 18:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
712
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2023.10.22 13:53 
 

Great nice Work, Thanks

Kenneth Parling
31931
Reply from developer Kenneth Parling 2023.10.22 15:02
Thank you for your review, much appreciated!
Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2023.10.18 18:09 
 

EA works very well thanks.

Kenneth Parling
31931
Reply from developer Kenneth Parling 2023.10.18 20:18
Glad it works well for you, thanks for your review!
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