Forex Martingale Multi Swap
- Experts
- Kenneth Parling
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Introduction
Forex Martingale Multi Swap, the expert who focus on positive swap rates. This expert only trades in the direction of positive swaps in order to avoid negative charges and this in turn means that if the order were to be exposed to overnight swap interest fees, these will always be positive and you gain extra from this. The expert is of the multi-trade type and handles up to 28 Forex major/minor symbols at once from a single diagram, which makes it very efficient and easy to read. A model with Relative Strength index overbought/oversold prices is used as an entry signal for initial orders and a recovery system consisting of averaging (mg/martingale) if the initial order should head the wrong way into loss. Forex Martingale Multi Swap has its own built-in queue system for traded symbols and if this is activated, it means that the expert trades on 1 symbol at a time/signal and can be advantageously used to, for example, reduce the load on the account capital if all 28 Forex pairs are set to be traded on.
- Multi trade expert. The expert's standardized presets should be used on the M15 time frame
- Has the capacity to execute trades on 28 Forex major/minor symbols
- Swap rate sensitive (not in strategytester environment)
- Preset with standard price overbought/oversold level zones
- Recovery system with martingale and volume double exponent
- 3 in 1 risk management
- Trading day and spread filters
- Trailing stop with net break even
How does Forex Martingale Multi Swap work?
Forex Martingale Multi Swap, on the other hand, is a regular expert who trades according to the model with overbought/oversold prices and uses a recovery system. The primary function is to monitor the traded symbol's swap rate. The symbols you have chosen to trade with will be checked at a signal and trade approved or denied depending on whether the signal is long or short and which current positive or negative swap rate the symbol has. Forex Martingale Multi Swap automatically selects the symbol with the correct swap rate in relation to the symbol direction of the signal.
Forex Martingale Multi Swap can be optimized and backtested just like usual on a symbol, the only difference between testing and real/demo trading is that in the test environment the swap direction is not included as it only works in real/demo trading. It is also important to point out the following; real/demo trading is markedly different from testing as swap mode bias is applied.