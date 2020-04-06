Forex Martingale Multi Swap

Introduction

Forex Martingale Multi Swap, the expert who focus on positive swap rates. This expert only trades in the direction of positive swaps in order to avoid negative charges and this in turn means that if the order were to be exposed to overnight swap interest fees, these will always be positive and you gain extra from this. The expert is of the multi-trade type and handles up to 28 Forex major/minor symbols at once from a single diagram, which makes it very efficient and easy to read. A model with Relative Strength index overbought/oversold prices is used as an entry signal for initial orders and a recovery system consisting of averaging (mg/martingale) if the initial order should head the wrong way into loss. Forex Martingale Multi Swap has its own built-in queue system for traded symbols and if this is activated, it means that the expert trades on 1 symbol at a time/signal and can be advantageously used to, for example, reduce the load on the account capital if all 28 Forex pairs are set to be traded on.

The characteristic features of the expert
  • Multi trade expert. The expert's standardized presets should be used on the M15 time frame
  • Has the capacity to execute trades on 28 Forex major/minor symbols
  • Swap rate sensitive (not in strategytester environment)
  • Preset with standard price overbought/oversold level zones
  • Recovery system with martingale and volume double exponent
  • 3 in 1 risk management
  • Trading day and spread filters
  • Trailing stop with net break even

How does Forex Martingale Multi Swap work?

Forex Martingale Multi Swap, on the other hand, is a regular expert who trades according to the model with overbought/oversold prices and uses a recovery system. The primary function is to monitor the traded symbol's swap rate. The symbols you have chosen to trade with will be checked at a signal and trade approved or denied depending on whether the signal is long or short and which current positive or negative swap rate the symbol has. Forex Martingale Multi Swap automatically selects the symbol with the correct swap rate in relation to the symbol direction of the signal.

Forex Martingale Multi Swap and the strategy tester

Forex Martingale Multi Swap can be optimized and backtested just like usual on a symbol, the only difference between testing and real/demo trading is that in the test environment the swap direction is not included as it only works in real/demo trading. It is also important to point out the following; real/demo trading is markedly different from testing as swap mode bias is applied.

How to use Forex Martingale Multi Swap the expert in real/demo trading

First of all, make sure that all the symbols you selected for trading in the expert's menu setting are also available and visible in the terminal's marketwatch. Open up only one chart out of the ones you selected for trading, make sure 'AutoTrading' is turned on and then attach Forex Martingale Multi Swap to the chart, done. Of course, you can change the desired maximum spread for the orders and day filter is also completely individual and used as desired. ECN account and vps should be used as well as symbols with fairly low spreads and also a low stop level (preferably zero). For best performance, all 28 pairs should be traded. Forex Martingale Multi Swap is not a high-frequency trader and there may be periods of no trading, it all depends of course on the current market situation, price levels of the symbols and swap rates.


