DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryBandMARSI

The DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory( BandMARSI) is based on Band and MA and RSI indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.

Moving Average bands together with a RSI filter is a 'simple', but very powerful and reliable signal.

two "moving average bands" generate the signals.

It also uses RSI and Laguerre filtering false signals.

We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special feature of Advanced Currency Health Bars indicator and you cannot find in any other Currency Meter! This is a very unique function. Dynamic Market game theory strategy Health Bars are based on the entire Market activity (all 35 pairs).



This EA can correct the future loss rate through my mathematical algorithm.

The DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory( BandMARSI) works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe. In any time range of the per pair chart, the Expert Advisor performs well in any time period backtest. EA performance is the sum of the backtest performance of per currency pair. Note: MT4 backtesting cannot simulate all currency signal markets！EA is usually run directly in a demo or real account, and the results are more realistic than backtesting Recommendations Recommend pairs Any pairs

Time Frame F irst choice M5, or M15 to D1; For news transactions, choose M1 to H1 Recommend deposit First choice $5000 or 1000 to 10000USD or more Recommend settings Default lever 500 spread F irst choice 0 to 20，or 10 to 40

Input parameters

General setting InpMagicNumber = 81537125 - EA's magic number.

InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,CADJPY,AUDUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,CHFJPY,NZDCHF,AUDCHF,EURCHF"

- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. If empty, the current MARKET WATCH symbols will be used. InpMaxSpread = 20 -- Forex Maximum SPREAD StrategySetting InpLagierreOversold = 0 -- Lapierre Oversold

InpLagierreOverbought = 1 -- Lagierre Overbought

Inp WPRPeriod = 14 TradingSetting

RiskPercent = Risk(%) or [-x=lot] Manage lots automatically if RiskPercent is greater than or equal to 0. When RiskPercent are positive,it is the risk percentage,When riskpercent is negative, it is lot DecreaseFactor = 3 -- Used to decrease lot size after a loss is experienced to protect equity. Recommended not to change.

MaximumLosses = 3 -- Maximum number of losses per day willing to experience.

Margincutoff=800 -- Expert will stop trading if equity level decreases to that level($).



Maxtrades = 1000 -- Total number of positions on per currency pairs. You can change this number as you wish.

InpAllCloseLimitOrders = 3 -- Close All positions if the positions reach InpAllCloseLimitOrders and if the prefits reach InpTotalProfits

InpTotalProfits = 0 -- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto]

InpEquityDelta = 1.1 -- Equity target multiple for closing all positions

TakeProfit=200 -- Order takeprofit.

StopLoss=2000 -- Order stop loss. The larger the stop loss, the smaller the risk allocated lots, otherwise the larger the lot

Slippage=10 -- Permissible slippage.

InpOrderStep=300 -- Adjacent order step.

TrailingStop=0 -- Trailing stop.

InpDynamicHealthBars = 0 -- [X>0]:Static Health Bars (1 - 3); [X<=0]: Dynamic Health Bars

InpDistanceDivisor=3 -- Distance Divisor

InpIncreasedProfit=10 -- Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat TradeTimeSetting

InpIsUseTradingTime = false

startPeriod1 = "08:15"

endPeriod1 = "08:35"

startPeriod2 = "13:45"

endPeriod2 = "14:42"

startPeriod3 = "22:15"

endPeriod3 = "22:45"











