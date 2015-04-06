EMA Scalper 4

Very simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit.


Features:

1. Martingale

2. Uses trend indicators

3. Automatic Trading

4. Hard Stop Loss

5. Hard Take Profit

6. Single position at a time

7. NO Grid


Account Requirements:

1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leverage - 1:500


Inputs Explained:

1. Min Lot - Initial Lot Size that EA will use to open the first trade.

2. Lots Martingale - Min Lot/ Initial Lot size gets multiplied by this value to get next martingale lot size.

3. Max Lot - Maximum value of lot size that the martingale system uses to open the trade. (Maximum allowed lot size is different for different symbols. Please check the maximum allowed lot size for the symbol on which you are using this EA).

4. Stop Loss Pips - Stop Loss size in pips to open a trade with.

5. Take Profit Pips - Take Profit size in pips to open a trade with.

6. Fast EMA - Fast moving MA period like 5 for crossover (exponential type).

7. Slow EMA - Slow moving MA period like 12 for crossover (exponential type).

8. Trend EMA - The slowest/biggest MA period like 200 for trend confirmation.

9. Trend Distance Pips - The distance in pips between the trend ema and crossover of fast ema and slow ema.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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