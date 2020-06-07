The FIRE
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The strategy is based on tick analysis with exponential Moving Average indicator, confirmed by Exponential Moving Average of Higher time Frame.
The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy.I recommend using VPS and a Account with a low spread(spread <= 2 is recommended) and fast order execution for better trading results.
Advantages
- low draw down;
- easy to set up.
- you can start trading With $50 in default setting.
Requirements
- Platform: MT4;
- Symbols: All Symbols;
- use 3 or 5 digit brokers.
- Minimum deposit: 50 USC for CENT account or 50 USD for standard account for one currency pair.
- Leverage: from 1:500 to 1:3000.
- VPS hosting is recommended.
- dont run on low time frame it recomended for H1,H4,D1 time frame and H1 is the Best.
- use low spread(less than 2 pips ) Broker.
- zero spread brokers is better for good result.
( i recommended tickmill and icmarket for best result)
MaxRiskPerTrade -- % of balance to risk in one trade
StopLoss -- Stop Loss Value(in Ponit)
TrailingStop --TrailingStop Value(in Point) (use 10 or 15)
Slippage -- Slipgage
RegularSpread -- Recommended Spread Value(use default Settings)
PriceGap --Price gap of the one candle to enter trade
wish you a best Trading day...!
Meta trader 5 version is coming soon............!
Not good in real time