EU Seeker
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Uses 1 trend search strategy by MA, if CCI and WPR are in the desired overbought / oversold range and the price is at a specified distance from MA, then it executes a trade in the direction of the trend. Always uses take-profit and stop-loss, which provide protection of the deposit in case of adverse developments in the market situation. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy a deposit: grids, martingale, locking, holding without stops. Optimized for EURUSD timeframe 30 minutes. For trading you need a broker with a minimum spread.