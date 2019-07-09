EU Seeker

Uses 1 trend search strategy by MA, if CCI and WPR are in the desired overbought / oversold range and the price is at a specified distance from MA, then it executes a trade in the direction of the trend. Always uses take-profit and stop-loss, which provide protection of the deposit in case of adverse developments in the market situation. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy a deposit: grids, martingale, locking, holding without stops. Optimized for EURUSD timeframe 30 minutes. For trading you need a broker with a minimum spread.
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Yuri Tikhonov
Experts
Deposit Multiplier Advisor is a fully automated grid advisor with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of opening a primary order on the market using indicators based on the overbought and oversold zones of the instrument and the Smart Money concept. The Expert Advisor then multiplies the volume of one direction with a grid of pending orders with a set distance in points. When the set profit is reached, the basket of orders is closed and the cycle repeats. The lot
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