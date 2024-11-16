Quantum Scalper GBPUSD

4.53

EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities.

To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency, each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature.

Bonus: get free EA Quantum USDJPY when you buy EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD. Message me after you purchase.

Enjoy an exciting trading system with low risk and high probability. EA is very easy and simple to install, you just need to install the default.

Settings: 

 Fixed Lot     = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 2.0 to 4.5 (= 2 mean auto lot size = 0.02 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 250(points)
 Stop Loss  = 500(points)
 Trailing  = 9 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 30 (points)
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for GBPUSD.

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $100

Reviews 15
Joel Zamarripa
31
Joel Zamarripa 2026.02.03 03:29 
 

excelente asesor eperto, lo deje trabajando en cuenta real, ya va ganand

DecentOne
849
DecentOne 2025.11.26 00:48 
 

May be the best EA I've gotten here so far. Recommended to try it and be patient

Kukacras Alain
240
Kukacras Alain 2025.11.18 17:55 
 

I have acquired this EA recently, the backtest result is solid so that I decided to try it on real account. So far, all the trades have closed positively. Will keep the test running and will definitely post updates. Really good EA!

This is an update from my above comment. Recent trade trend looks awful, you have some winning trades, then suddenly you have a loss that your winning cannot obviously recover.

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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
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Johan Kawijaya
151
Johan Kawijaya 2026.05.11 07:23 
 

Just Bought GBPUSD version, Day two on real account testing. simple EA with simple settings.

Joel Zamarripa
31
Joel Zamarripa 2026.02.03 03:29 
 

excelente asesor eperto, lo deje trabajando en cuenta real, ya va ganand

noktrum
66
noktrum 2026.01.27 09:12 
 

I can confirm what Jumper said. Exceptionell backtest results, but deviating live results - e.g. 8 win trades in a row wiped out with one stoploss hit. You can't even reproduce a backtest to match with past live trades. And that's not just during high volatility periods, so you could say it's an issue with spread, slippage, broker or whatnot. It's the same behavior during usual / calm trading periods. So there is no working system in this EA. No explanation from the author as well, just excuses. The same goes for other EAs of this author. E.g. reviewed "the Golden cup" with the same issues, suddenly price jumped to 30.000 USD and no responses anymore. With that many EAs in his portfolio and such a behavior, make your own mind. With all that I cannot recommend this EA.

Jumper
85
Jumper 2026.01.09 14:47 
 

I purchased the QUANTUM SCALER GBPUSD MT4 EA a few days ago based on its impressive backtest results. Unfortunately, live trading tells a very different story. The EA primarily trades during high-volatility market conditions, often triggered by news events. While this produces exceptional backtests, those tests rely on fixed spreads that do not reflect real trading environments. In live conditions, even with an ECN account (1–2 point spread) and a max-spread filter set to 8 points, performance was disappointing. A significant concern is that the EA’s default stop-loss settings are unrealistic relative to the advertised minimum balance of 100 USD. Trades frequently failed to open due to insufficient margin, requiring manual adjustment—even on a 500 EUR account. In practice, most pending orders are cancelled within seconds or minutes. When trades do execute, the trailing stop closes them with very small profits, which are easily wiped out by a single losing trade. In my account, six profitable trades were completely erased by one loss. Another user reported the same issue, and I can confirm it. I have since stopped using the EA. The cost (USD 36 + tax) is a loss I accept, but I won’t allow this EA to risk further capital.

calvintsn
246
calvintsn 2025.12.17 07:20 
 

Great backtest results but not so much on live low spread account, even after minimising stop loss, thanks for the USDJPY EA nontheless.

DecentOne
849
DecentOne 2025.11.26 00:48 
 

May be the best EA I've gotten here so far. Recommended to try it and be patient

Kukacras Alain
240
Kukacras Alain 2025.11.18 17:55 
 

I have acquired this EA recently, the backtest result is solid so that I decided to try it on real account. So far, all the trades have closed positively. Will keep the test running and will definitely post updates. Really good EA!

This is an update from my above comment. Recent trade trend looks awful, you have some winning trades, then suddenly you have a loss that your winning cannot obviously recover.

alaneth Ee
285
alaneth Ee 2025.11.10 09:31 
 

A very good EA with a SL. Good customer service. A recommended EA in MQL5!

149614961496
25
149614961496 2025.11.08 14:41 
 

very very good

Dang Xuan Tung
142
Dang Xuan Tung 2025.10.17 18:52 
 

very good

Eliezer Forlin
572
Eliezer Forlin 2025.09.22 06:52 
 

For now everything is very good, all open positions have a SL, gain with trailing but constant. Thanks

ThN
29
ThN 2025.09.19 15:18 
 

Good price EA with stop loss and trailing stop, safer than grid or martingale

A T
48
A T 2025.08.24 07:38 
 

Great and simple EA thank you

Ale
36
Ale 2025.08.22 23:41 
 

Best EA scalper on forex value

Toshiba1947
924
Toshiba1947 2025.02.13 20:39 
 

Ein wirklich gut funktionierenden EA, sehr gute Ausgewogenheit zwischen Gewinn und Verlust zu Gunsten Gewinn. Bravo

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