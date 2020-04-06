Universal Martingale EA

The Expert Advisor is based on Martingale principle combined with a grid system. It uses different entry logics like Bollinger Bands, RSI, Heiken Ashi (and much more). After the inital order has been placed, the grid/martingale systems comes into play. The lot increase and grid distance can be calculated on different fundamentals. The take profit and a grid distance can be calculated dynamically (with ATR). The bot handles sells and buys independently. For low risk settings, a stop loss can be used.

The parameters are described below:

Parameters

  • OrderComment: Add a custom order comment
  • TP in $: Take profit in €/$ (not pips etc.)
  • Max Loss in $: (0=off): Maximal loss in €/$. Orders will be closed when reached
  • MagicNumber: Add a custom magic number
  • EntryLogic: Choose the entry logic to start a trade
  • EntryLogic2: Choose a second entry logic in combination with the first
  • Bands-/Envelopes Period: Parameter for specific indicator
  • Bands-/Envelopes Deviation: Parameter for specific indicator
  • (Strength)FastMA: Fast moving average period for currency strength
  • (Strength)SlowMA: Slow moving average period for currency strength
  • StochasticKParameter for specific indicator 
  • StochasticDParameter for specific indicator 
  • StochasticSParameter for specific indicator 
  • LowHighPeriod: number of candles to include for low/high calculation
  • RSIPeriodParameter for specific indicator      
  • Init. Lots: Initial lots for a trade
  • Minimum Grid in Points: Minium distance in points between two martingale steps
  • MaxGrid(0=off): Limit the maximum grid. If dynamic grid or GridMulti is used, the grid can be reduced by this parameter
  • GridMulti: Increase the grid distance with increased orders. If Gridmulti=2 and minimum grid is set to 200, the following grid would be used: 200, 400, 800…
  • MartMulti: Martingale multiplicator for the order size
  • Max Multiplikator: Limit the max. possible  Martingale Multiplicator
  • useDYNAMICPROFIT: Use dynamic profit calculation based on ADR. Only make sense in combination with useDYNAMICGRID.
  • ReferenceProfitPoints: If useDYNAMICPROFIT=true, a TP is calculated as follows: current grid/ReferenceProfitPoints * TP in €
  • useDYNAMICGRID: Use a dynamic grid based an ADR
  • ADRtimeframe: TF to calculate ADR
  • ADRperiod: Period for ADR calculation
  • ADRFactor: Factor to adjust an ADR range
  • Max Martingale Steps: Maximum allowed martingale steps
  • TrailingEntry (Points): Trailing distance for an entry
  • TrailingExit (Points): Trailing distance for an exit
  • OpenNewPositions: Open new orders
  • SeperateBuySell: Treat Buy and Sell independently (Buy and Sell can occur at the same time)
  • AllowBuy: Allow buy trades
  • AllowSell: Allow sell trades
  • StartHourGMT: Start hour each day
  • StartMin: Start minute
  • StopHourGMT: Stop hour each day
  • StopMin: Stop minute
  • GridOutsideTimeFilter: Orders for the grid will also be taken outside of the time filter
  • EntryOnTick: If TRUE, the entry logic will be checked each tick
  • GridOnTick: If TRUE, the grid logic will be checked each tick
  • DynamicLot: If TRUE, the lot will be calculated based on the ADR
  • TradeFriday: Allow trading on Friday
  • AppliedPrice: Applied price to the EntryLogics
  • Slippage in Points: Slippage
  • StartOrderLevel to increase TP: If a certain Martingale level is reached, a TP will be increased
  • Increase of TP in % per Step: Increase of TP per step. Example: if StartOrderLevel to increase = 5 and increase of TP in % per Step is set to 20, then the TP is increased every step higher than 5 by 20%. So if the Martingale Level will reach 7, the TP is increased by 40%
  • EquityCloseLevel: Close all orders if this equity is reached
  • AdvancedGrid: Use the same condition (EntryLogic) to open a new grid trade
  • Filter: Use a custom Filter to filter the entry point
  • Filter2: Add a second Filter
  • FilterTF: Timeframe for first Filter
  • FilterTF2: Timeframe for second Filter
  • Double First Lot and TP: Double the TP and Lot of the first order


