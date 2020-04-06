Universal Martingale EA
- Experts
- Alexander Rehfeldt
- Version: 3.5
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor is based on Martingale principle combined with a grid system. It uses different entry logics like Bollinger Bands, RSI, Heiken Ashi (and much more). After the inital order has been placed, the grid/martingale systems comes into play. The lot increase and grid distance can be calculated on different fundamentals. The take profit and a grid distance can be calculated dynamically (with ATR). The bot handles sells and buys independently. For low risk settings, a stop loss can be used.
The parameters are described below:
Parameters
- OrderComment: Add a custom order comment
- TP in $: Take profit in €/$ (not pips etc.)
- Max Loss in $: (0=off): Maximal loss in €/$. Orders will be closed when reached
- MagicNumber: Add a custom magic number
- EntryLogic: Choose the entry logic to start a trade
- EntryLogic2: Choose a second entry logic in combination with the first
- Bands-/Envelopes Period: Parameter for specific indicator
- Bands-/Envelopes Deviation: Parameter for specific indicator
- (Strength)FastMA: Fast moving average period for currency strength
- (Strength)SlowMA: Slow moving average period for currency strength
- StochasticK: Parameter for specific indicator
- StochasticD: Parameter for specific indicator
- StochasticS: Parameter for specific indicator
- LowHighPeriod: number of candles to include for low/high calculation
- RSIPeriod: Parameter for specific indicator
- Init. Lots: Initial lots for a trade
- Minimum Grid in Points: Minium distance in points between two martingale steps
- MaxGrid(0=off): Limit the maximum grid. If dynamic grid or GridMulti is used, the grid can be reduced by this parameter
- GridMulti: Increase the grid distance with increased orders. If Gridmulti=2 and minimum grid is set to 200, the following grid would be used: 200, 400, 800…
- MartMulti: Martingale multiplicator for the order size
- Max Multiplikator: Limit the max. possible Martingale Multiplicator
- useDYNAMICPROFIT: Use dynamic profit calculation based on ADR. Only make sense in combination with useDYNAMICGRID.
- ReferenceProfitPoints: If useDYNAMICPROFIT=true, a TP is calculated as follows: current grid/ReferenceProfitPoints * TP in €
- useDYNAMICGRID: Use a dynamic grid based an ADR
- ADRtimeframe: TF to calculate ADR
- ADRperiod: Period for ADR calculation
- ADRFactor: Factor to adjust an ADR range
- Max Martingale Steps: Maximum allowed martingale steps
- TrailingEntry (Points): Trailing distance for an entry
- TrailingExit (Points): Trailing distance for an exit
- OpenNewPositions: Open new orders
- SeperateBuySell: Treat Buy and Sell independently (Buy and Sell can occur at the same time)
- AllowBuy: Allow buy trades
- AllowSell: Allow sell trades
- StartHourGMT: Start hour each day
- StartMin: Start minute
- StopHourGMT: Stop hour each day
- StopMin: Stop minute
- GridOutsideTimeFilter: Orders for the grid will also be taken outside of the time filter
- EntryOnTick: If TRUE, the entry logic will be checked each tick
- GridOnTick: If TRUE, the grid logic will be checked each tick
- DynamicLot: If TRUE, the lot will be calculated based on the ADR
- TradeFriday: Allow trading on Friday
- AppliedPrice: Applied price to the EntryLogics
- Slippage in Points: Slippage
- StartOrderLevel to increase TP: If a certain Martingale level is reached, a TP will be increased
- Increase of TP in % per Step: Increase of TP per step. Example: if StartOrderLevel to increase = 5 and increase of TP in % per Step is set to 20, then the TP is increased every step higher than 5 by 20%. So if the Martingale Level will reach 7, the TP is increased by 40%
- EquityCloseLevel: Close all orders if this equity is reached
- AdvancedGrid: Use the same condition (EntryLogic) to open a new grid trade
- Filter: Use a custom Filter to filter the entry point
- Filter2: Add a second Filter
- FilterTF: Timeframe for first Filter
- FilterTF2: Timeframe for second Filter
- Double First Lot and TP: Double the TP and Lot of the first order