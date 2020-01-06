ST Day

This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs.

The Robot is based on one standard Indicator.No other Indicator required.

  • Different settings possible
  • SL and TP
  • Trailing Stop
  • Martingale

The Ea is very good for longterm Growth

Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected.

It works as well on cent accounts.


I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results


Please trade carefully and responsibly.

Thank you and Happy trading everyone

