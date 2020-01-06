ST Day
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs.
The Robot is based on one standard Indicator.No other Indicator required.
- Different settings possible
- SL and TP
- Trailing Stop
- Martingale
The Ea is very good for longterm Growth
Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected.
It works as well on cent accounts.
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone