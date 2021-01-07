Aeronic
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.86
- Updated: 7 January 2021
- Activations: 10
This robot is based on Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI indicator. When the Bollinger Bands is in the right level (upper band for Sell signal or lower band for Buy signal), Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI are in the right level, order is open. If the trend is not correct, system open other orders at specified distance.
The EA trade on any symbol, on any timeframe (recommended optimization for specific timeframe). Minimum recommended deposit is 1000$ with 0.01 Lot for 7 major pairs.
Based setup is optimized for EUR/USD.
You can use Stop Loss to protect your capital and Auto Money Management based on your balance.
Take Profit and Stop Loss are in invisible mode for your broker...
Settings:
___________BBands_Setup__________
- Use Bollinger Bands - true/false
- Period of BB - Bollinger Bands period
- Deviation of BB - Bollinger Bands deviation
- Pips Shift - shift in pips
___________Stoch_Setup___________
- Use Stochastic Oscillator - true/false
- %K Period - K Period of Stochastic
- %D Period - D Period of Stochastic
- Slowing - Stochastic slowing period
- Shift - shift of bars
- Buy Level - level of Buy Signal
- Sell Level - level of Sell Signal
____________RSI_Setup____________
- Use RSI - true/false
- Period - RSI period
- Shift - shift of bars
- Buy Level - level of Buy signal
- Sell Level - level of Sell signal
________Orders_Management________
- Lot size - order lot
- Grid Distance in points - distance of grid orders
- Max Orders - maximum of opened orders
- Use Martingale - true/false
- Multiplier - multiplier of orders (if Martingale is activated)
- Take Profit in your currency - take profit in currency of your broker´s account
- Stop Loss in your currency - stop loss in currency of your broker´s account
- Magic Number - order magic number
- Trade in Friday - true/false
___________Other_Setup___________
- Show info panel - true/false
Test it on Demo account before Real Account...