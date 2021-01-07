Aeronic

This robot is based on Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI indicator. When the Bollinger Bands is in the right level (upper band for Sell signal or lower band for Buy signal), Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI are in the right level, order is open. If the trend is not correct, system open other orders at specified distance.

T‌he EA trade on any symbol, on any timeframe (recommended optimization for specific timeframe). Minimum recommended deposit is 1000$ with 0.01 Lot for 7 major pairs.

Based setup is optimized for EUR/USD.

You can use Stop Loss to protect your capital and Auto Money Management based on your balance.

Take Profit and Stop Loss are in invisible mode for your broker...

Settings:


___________BBands_Setup__________‌‌

  • Use Bollinger Bands - true/false
  • Period of BB - Bollinger Bands period
  • Deviation of BB - Bollinger Bands deviation
  • Pips Shift - shift in pips

___________Stoch_Setup___________

  • Use Stochastic Oscillator - true/false
  • %K Period - K Period of Stochastic
  • %D Period - D Period of Stochastic
  • Slowing - Stochastic slowing period
  • Shift - shift of bars
  • Buy Level - level of Buy Signal
  • Sell Level - level of Sell Signal

____________RSI_Setup____________‌

  • Use RSI - true/false
  • P‌eriod - RSI period
  • Shift - shift of bars
  • Buy Level - level of Buy signal
  • Sell Level - level of Sell signal

________Orders_Management________‌
  • L‌ot size - order lot
  • Grid Distance in points - distance of grid orders
  • Max Orders - maximum of opened orders
  • Use Martingale - true/false
  • Multiplier - multiplier of orders (if Martingale is activated)
  • Take Profit in your currency - take profit in currency of your broker´s account
  • Stop Loss in your currency - stop loss in currency of your broker´s account
  • Magic Number - order magic number
  • Trade in Friday - true/false

___________Other_Setup___________‌

  • Show info panel - true/false


T‌est it on Demo account before Real Account...

Trading is risky and at your own risk...






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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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