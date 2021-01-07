This robot is based on Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI indicator. When the Bollinger Bands is in the right level (upper band for Sell signal or lower band for Buy signal), Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI are in the right level, order is open. If the trend is not correct, system open other orders at specified distance.

T‌he EA trade on any symbol, on any timeframe (recommended optimization for specific timeframe). Minimum recommended deposit is 1000$ with 0.01 Lot for 7 major pairs.

Based setup is optimized for EUR/USD.

You can use Stop Loss to protect your capital and Auto Money Management based on your balance.

Take Profit and Stop Loss are in invisible mode for your broker...

Settings:





___________BBands_Setup__________‌‌ Use Bollinger Bands - true/false

- true/false Period of BB - Bollinger Bands period

- Bollinger Bands period Deviation of BB - Bollinger Bands deviation

- Bollinger Bands deviation Pips Shift - shift in pips

___________Stoch_Setup___________ Use Stochastic Oscillator - true/false

- true/false %K Period - K Period of Stochastic

- K Period of Stochastic %D Period - D Period of Stochastic

- D Period of Stochastic Slowing - Stochastic slowing period

- Stochastic slowing period Shift - shift of bars

- shift of bars Buy Level - level of Buy Signal

- level of Buy Signal Sell Level - level of Sell Signal

____________RSI_Setup____________‌ Use RSI - true/false

- true/false P‌eriod - RSI period

- RSI period Shift - shift of bars

- shift of bars Buy Level - level of Buy signal

- level of Buy signal Sell Level - level of Sell signal

________Orders_Management________‌

L‌ot size - order lot

- order lot Grid Distance in points - distance of grid orders

- distance of grid orders Max Orders - maximum of opened orders

- maximum of opened orders Use Martingale - true/false

- true/false Multiplier - multiplier of orders (if Martingale is activated)

- multiplier of orders (if Martingale is activated) Take Profit in your currency - take profit in currency of your broker´s account

- take profit in currency of your broker´s account Stop Loss in your currency - stop loss in currency of your broker´s account

- stop loss in currency of your broker´s account Magic Number - order magic number

- order magic number Trade in Friday - true/false

___________Other_Setup___________‌ Show info panel - true/false



T‌est it on Demo account before Real Account...