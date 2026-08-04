Price Daily Percentage Variation

The Price Daily Percentage Variation is an indicator developed to identify price levels based on the asset's daily percentage variation, creating a fixed percentage grid that tracks the entire trading session. Starting from the opening price of the day, the indicator automatically draws a central line and various lines above and below this level, forming statistical support and resistance regions.

Operation and Application

The central line represents the day's opening price and remains drawn from the beginning to the end of the session. From it, the indicator calculates upper and lower percentage levels, allowing the trader to quickly visualize where the market is relative to the opening price.

These regions function as important references for market flow. In many cases, they act as price reaction points where movement deceleration, profit-taking, trend continuation, or even reversals occur.

For this reason, the indicator is an excellent tool for traders performing scalp, day trade, and short-term operations.

It is important to highlight that no level should be used in isolation. The ideal approach is to combine the Price Daily Percentage Variation with context analysis, order flow, volume, price action, or any other methodology used by the operator. The greater the confluence between different factors, the higher the quality of the trade tends to be.

During a strong trend, the price may cross several percentage levels before finding an equilibrium region. In sideways markets, on the other hand, these lines frequently function as support and resistance zones, offering excellent opportunities for quick trades.

Recommended Configuration by Market

Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on charts of 15 minutes or lower (e.g., M15, M10, M5, M4, M3, M2, and M1). The indicator was designed and optimized for short-term and scalping operations on these timeframes.

Forex Market (Currencies): It is recommended to use 0.25% between each percentage level. This configuration typically better tracks the volatility of major currency pairs.

Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, and Indices: It is recommended to use 0.50% between each level. This configuration offers an excellent balance between sensitivity and filtering of movements.

Oil: It is recommended to use 1.00% between each level, adjusted for the characteristic volatility of the commodity.

Stocks: The most recommended value is 1.00% between each level. In more volatile stocks, 1.50% can be used. The choice must be made by observing the characteristic volatility of each asset.

Observation: As a general reference, it is recommended not to exceed 1.50% in daily configurations.

Differentials and Applications

The major differential of the Price Daily Percentage Variation is its simplicity. In a few seconds, the trader can visualize the entire percentage structure of the day without the need to perform manual calculations.

Additionally, since all levels are calculated based on the session's daily percentage variation, the indicator provides an objective and standardized reference, facilitating market reading throughout the trading session.

Levels can be used for:

Identifying potential scalp regions;

Locating probable support and resistance zones;

Identifying potential short-term reversal points;

Defining partial and final targets;

Risk management;

Assessing the strength of the movement relative to the opening price.

Final Considerations

It is worth remembering that percentage levels represent zones of interest, not guarantees of reversal. The market may respect a given level, break it, or use it merely as a movement acceleration point. Therefore, confirmation through price action is always recommended before making a decision.

The Price Daily Percentage Variation was developed to offer the trader a clear view of the price's percentage distribution throughout the day, making it easier to identify important market regions and assisting in decision-making with greater objectivity and discipline. When used within a consistent risk management plan and combined with good market context reading, it becomes an extremely useful tool for high-precision operations.