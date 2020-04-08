Daily Zone Breaker

Daily Zone Breaker - MT5 Indicator  Overview

Daily Zone Breaker is an advanced multi-kernel regression indicator that identifies critical price zones and breakthrough moments with surgical precision. Using sophisticated kernel smoothing algorithms, it filters out market noise to reveal true directional momentum and key trading zones where price is most likely to break through resistance or support levels.

 What It Does

Core Functionality

Daily Zone Breaker analyzes price action through 17 different mathematical kernel functions to create an adaptive moving average that responds intelligently to market conditions. Unlike traditional moving averages that lag behind price, this indicator uses weighted kernel regression to identify:

  1. Critical Price Zones - Areas where price is consolidating before a breakthrough
  2. Zone Breakout Points - Precise moments when price breaks above or below established zones
  3. Directional Momentum - Clear visual signals showing bullish or bearish market sentiment
  4. Price Projections - Four calculated target levels based on ATR for profit-taking zones

How It Works

The indicator employs kernel regression analysis, a non-parametric statistical method that:

  • Assigns weights to historical price data based on distance from the current bar
  • Applies sophisticated mathematical kernels (Laplace, Gaussian, Epanechnikov, etc.) to smooth price data
  • Calculates dynamic deviation bands that adapt to market volatility
  • Identifies exact crossover points where momentum shifts direction
  • Projects future price targets using Fibonacci-based ATR multiples (1.0, 1.618, 2.0, 2.618)

 Visual Components

Main Kernel Line

  • Adaptive Color Coding: Changes from bearish (red) to bullish (green) based on directional movement
  • Smooth Price Representation: Filters out whipsaws and false signals
  • Zone Identification: The line itself represents the center of the current price zone

Deviation Bands (Optional)

  • Upper Band: Resistance zone boundary
  • Lower Band: Support zone boundary
  • Dynamic Width: Adjusts automatically to market volatility using standard deviation

Arrow Signals

  • UP Arrows (Green): Indicate bullish zone breakouts - buy opportunities
  • DOWN Arrows (Red): Indicate bearish zone breakouts - sell opportunities
  • Customizable Positioning: Place arrows on high/low or at signal price
  • Text Labels: Optional "Up"/"Down" text for clear signal identification

Dashboard Panel

Real-time analytics displaying:

  • Current Signal: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL
  • Market Sentiment: BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL (price vs kernel)
  • Last Arrow: Direction of most recent breakout signal
  • Kernel MA Value: Current regression line value
  • Signal Price: Price level where last signal triggered
  • 4 Price Targets: Projected profit zones based on ATR calculations

 Key Features

17 Kernel Types

Choose from advanced mathematical kernels, each with unique characteristics:

  1. Triangular - Linear decay, balanced smoothing
  2. Gaussian - Bell curve, smooth gradual weights
  3. Epanechnikov - Optimal variance, statistical efficiency
  4. Logistic - S-curve weighting, sharp transitions
  5. Log Logistic - Heavy-tailed distribution
  6. Cosine - Periodic weighting, wave-like smoothing
  7. Sinc - Signal processing, frequency domain
  8. Laplace (Default) - Sharp peak, robust to outliers
  9. Quartic - Fourth-order polynomial, extra smooth
  10. Parabolic - Quadratic weighting
  11. Exponential - Decay function, recent data priority
  12. Silverman - Oscillating, advanced statistical
  13. Cauchy - Fat tails, captures extremes
  14. Tent - Simple triangular, fast computation
  15. Wave - Oscillating with decay
  16. Power - Polynomial with cubic elements
  17. Morters - Trigonometric, periodic smoothing

Repaint vs Non-Repaint Modes

Repaint Mode (Default)

  • Recalculates historical signals as new data arrives
  • Provides the most accurate retrospective analysis
  • Shows the "perfect" view of past market structure
  • Ideal for backtesting and learning market patterns
  • Updates signals on confirmed bars only

Non-Repaint Mode

  • Signals lock in place once generated
  • No historical recalculation
  • Suitable for real-time trading alerts
  • What you see is what you get
  • Slightly less accurate but 100% stable

Customizable Arrow System

  • Size Control: 1-5 scale for visibility
  • Arrow Codes: 233+ different arrow styles
  • Distance Settings: Three calculation methods (Pips, ATR %, Points)
  • High/Low Positioning: Anchor arrows to candle extremes or signal price
  • Color Customization: Separate colors for bullish/bearish signals

Professional Dashboard

  • 4 Corner Positions: Place panel anywhere on chart
  • Real-Time Updates: Live signal and sentiment tracking
  • Price Projections: Automated target calculation
  • Customizable Appearance: Colors, fonts, sizes fully adjustable
  • Branding: Features Yunzuh Trading Systems signature


Signal Generation Logic

BUY Signal Triggers When:

  • Kernel[current] > Kernel[previous]
  • AND Kernel[previous] ≤ Kernel[2 bars ago]
  • Indicates momentum shift from down/flat to upward

SELL Signal Triggers When:

  • Kernel[current] < Kernel[previous]
  • AND Kernel[previous] ≥ Kernel[2 bars ago]
  • Indicates momentum shift from up/flat to downward

Deviation Bands Calculation

StdDev = √(Σ(Price - Kernel)² / (Bandwidth - 1)) Upper Band = Kernel + (StdDev × Multiplier) Lower Band = Kernel - (StdDev × Multiplier)

Target Projection Formula

        ATR = Average(High - Low) over 14 periods

For BUY Signals:
  Target 1 = Signal Price + (ATR × 1.0)
  Target 2 = Signal Price + (ATR × 1.618)
  Target 3 = Signal Price + (ATR × 2.0)
  Target 4 = Signal Price + (ATR × 2.618)

For SELL Signals:
  Target 1 = Signal Price - (ATR × 1.0)
  Target 2 = Signal Price - (ATR × 1.618)
  Target 3 = Signal Price - (ATR × 2.0)
  Target 4 = Signal Price - (ATR × 2.618)

Trading Applications

Trend Following

  • Enter on zone breakout arrows aligned with higher timeframe trend
  • Use kernel line as dynamic support/resistance
  • Trail stops below/above kernel line

Reversal Trading

  • Watch for signals at deviation band extremes
  • Combine with divergence on RSI/MACD
  • Target opposite deviation band

Scalping

  • Use on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15)
  • Quick entries on arrow signals
  • Exit at Target 1 or Target 2

Swing Trading

  • Daily/4H timeframes for major zones
  • Hold through kernel color changes
  • Exit at Target 3 or Target 4

Zone-Based Strategy

  • Mark zones where kernel consolidates horizontally
  • Wait for breakout arrows above/below zones
  • Set stop loss at opposite side of zone

Recommended Settings

For Day Trading (Scalping)

  • Bandwidth: 8-10
  • Kernel Type: Laplace or Exponential
  • Repaint Mode: OFF (Non-Repaint)
  • Timeframe: M5, M15
  • Arrow Distance: 50-70% ATR

For Swing Trading

  • Bandwidth: 14-20
  • Kernel Type: Laplace or Gaussian
  • Repaint Mode: ON
  • Timeframe: H4, Daily
  • Arrow Distance: 70-100% ATR

For Trend Following

  • Bandwidth: 20-30
  • Kernel Type: Gaussian or Epanechnikov
  • Enable Bands: YES
  • Deviation: 2.0-2.5
  • Timeframe: H1, H4

Conservative (Low False Signals)

  • Bandwidth: 30-50
  • Kernel Type: Gaussian
  • Higher Timeframes: H4+
  • **Combine with price action confirmation

Aggressive (More Signals)

  • Bandwidth: 5-10
  • Kernel Type: Laplace or Exponential
  • Lower Timeframes: M5-M15
  • **Quick entries and exits

 Pro Tips

  1. Kernel Selection Matters: Laplace is robust for most conditions, Gaussian for smooth trends, Exponential for fast markets
  2. Bandwidth = Sensitivity: Lower = more signals (more false), Higher = fewer signals (more reliable)
  3. Combine Timeframes: Check Daily for trend, trade on H1/H4 for entries
  4. Respect the Zones: When kernel goes flat (consolidation), big breakout is coming
  5. Use Sentiment Reading: When price is above kernel (BULLISH), favor long signals; below (BEARISH), favor shorts
  6. Target Management:
    • Conservative: Exit at Target 1-2
    • Aggressive: Hold for Target 3-4
    • Scale out: Partial exits at each target
  7. Dashboard is Your Friend: Quick glance tells you everything - signal, sentiment, targets
  8. Arrow Text Labels: Enable for instant recognition during fast markets
  9. Color Psychology: Green = GO (buy), Red = STOP/Reverse (sell)
  10. Deviation Bands: When enabled, price touching bands often precedes reversal signals

 Understanding "Zone Breaking"

The name Daily Zone Breaker comes from the indicator's ability to:

  1. Identify Consolidation Zones: When the kernel line moves horizontally, price is ranging
  2. Detect Zone Boundaries: Deviation bands mark the edges of these zones
  3. Signal Breakouts: Arrows appear precisely when price breaks out of established zones
  4. Project Continuation: Targets show where price may travel after breaking the zone

Think of it as:

  • The Zone = Area between deviation bands or where kernel is flat
  • The Break = Arrow signal when momentum shifts direction
  • The Journey = Movement toward the 4 projected targets

 Risk Management

Always use proper risk management:

  • Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
  • Place stop loss below/above the most recent swing low/high or opposite deviation band
  • Use the kernel line as a trailing stop
  • Don't trade against higher timeframe trend
  • Wait for confirmation on first touch of new zones
  • Multiple timeframe analysis prevents false breakouts

 Support & Updates

Daily Zone Breaker is developed and maintained by Yunzuh Trading Systems

  • Version: 1.1
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Type: Custom Indicator

Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential trading opportunities. It does not guarantee profits and should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Daily Zone Breaker - Breaking Through the Noise, Finding the Zones That Matter.

© 2025 Yunzuh Trading Systems. All Rights Reserved.


