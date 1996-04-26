FX System
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator is designed for Forex Markets.
The algorithm is based on Moving average and a few filters.
When to enter into transactions
The blue arrow is a buy signal.
The red arrow is a sell signal
Recommended options are set by default.
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You can use Moving average to filter signals.
Period 30
Method linear Weighted
Apply high
You can also use Alligator, Bollinger bands, RSI.