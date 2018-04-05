Bollingerpro

BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume

BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk.

Key Data Utilized:

  • Bollinger Bands: to identify dynamic support and resistance levels.
  • Volume: to assess market strength and confirm trend reversals.
  • ATR (Average True Range): to adjust stop loss levels based on market volatility.

Customizable Input Parameters:

  • Volume Multiplier: allows you to fine-tune volume sensitivity based on your trading preferences.

Buy Strategy:

  1. A buy signal is triggered when a bullish engulfing candle forms.
  2. The candle's opening price must be below the lower Bollinger Band.
  3. The candle's closing price must be above the lower Bollinger Band.
  4. Volume must be higher than the previous volume, confirming market strength.
  5. The stop loss is set below the engulfing candle, using a 1.5 ATR parameter for optimal risk management.

Sell Strategy:

  1. A sell signal is generated when a bearish engulfing candle forms.
  2. The candle's opening price must be above the upper Bollinger Band.
  3. The candle's closing price must be below the upper Bollinger Band.
  4. Volume must be higher than the previous volume, validating the reversal signal.
  5. The stop loss is placed above the engulfing candle with a 1.5 ATR parameter to secure positions.

BollingerPro offers precise risk management while maximizing market opportunities through clear signals based on price action and volume. It’s perfect for traders looking to capitalize on short-term trends while maintaining strict risk control with the use of ATR.

Let BollingerPro guide your trades with an automated and efficient approach !


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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This trading robot is based on a strategy that combines the Exponential Moving Average (EMA50), volume analysis, and specific US market entry hours. It is specifically designed for the Nasdaq 100, optimizing trades by focusing on precise trading signals. Usage Recommendations: Recommended Timeframe: 2 minutes. Recommended Asset: Nasdaq 100. Trading Conditions: Activate the robot only when the market is above the 200-day moving average on the Daily chart. Parameters: Volume Multiplier: Keep the d
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