Tired of losing FIMATHE entries?





Tired of spending hours in front of the screen waiting for the right time to enter on a trade?





EA VALHALLA was made for you!





With simple configuration this EA will help you don't lose more entries!





The Expert Advisor has all the necessary resources to help you with risk management.





With a robust language and focused on MQL5, which is more complete and secure than MQL4.





Download and test in DEMO account right now!





Benefits:





It strictly follows the management defined by you;

Do not execute trades for vengeance or feelings, precision in the entries;

Saving time and money;

Minimizes the risks of your operations drastically;

You don't have to study years and years to learn how to operate in the market, Fimathe is a simple and consistent technique;

You can run with the same channel for as long as you want;

What functions do I find in EA VALHALLA?





Multi currencies, being able to operate in up to 250 pairs simultaneously;

You define which timeframe to consider closing the candle;

Defines the current trend to configure the Neutral Zone;

You can choose between Buy Only, Sell Only or Multidirection;

Choose entry limit after break, avoiding entry into giant candles;

Choose how many points add in the STOP LOSS (Stop outside the box);

Defines TAKEPROFIT by number of channels;

You don't have to worry about calculating lots*, just enter the accepted Stop value and it defines the closest lot for you! But if you wish you can define it in the standard way too.

Define your risk management in a complete and precise way, defining the limit of gain / loss per day, week and month;

You can cancel the first signal if you prefer;

Trade reversals or not;

Define maximum number of simultaneous positions in the account, very useful when, for example, you want to work with 10 pairs and you want to open only 3 orders at the same time;

Perform up to 1 partial of your position and continue surfing with the remain;

Breakeven after closed candle;

Trailing Stop after closed candle;

Defines time that starts to operate, stops operating and close positions individually and by day of the week;

New functions added:





Limitation on the number of orders per day;

Limitation on the number of positive and negative orders per day and week;

You can choose whether BreakEven will be measured from the entry price or the reference channel.





Please, don't buy before test. This EA is a great tool for manage your trades, but is semi-automatic and demand some configurations and domain over the Fimathe Strategy.

We don't provide presets because there are many different ways to trade this strategy and it's individual.











