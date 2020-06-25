EA Valhalla

4
Tired of losing FIMATHE entries?

Tired of spending hours in front of the screen waiting for the right time to enter on a trade?

EA VALHALLA was made for you!

With simple configuration this EA will help you don't lose more entries!

The Expert Advisor has all the necessary resources to help you with risk management.

With a robust language and focused on MQL5, which is more complete and secure than MQL4.

Download and test in DEMO account right now!

Benefits:

  • It strictly follows the management defined by you;
  • Do not execute trades for vengeance or feelings, precision in the entries;
  • Saving time and money;
  • Minimizes the risks of your operations drastically;
  • You don't have to study years and years to learn how to operate in the market, Fimathe is a simple and consistent technique;
  • You can run with the same channel for as long as you want;
What functions do I find in EA VALHALLA?

  • Multi currencies, being able to operate in up to 250 pairs simultaneously;
  • You define which timeframe to consider closing the candle;
  • Defines the current trend to configure the Neutral Zone;
  • You can choose between Buy Only, Sell Only or Multidirection;
  • Choose entry limit after break, avoiding entry into giant candles;
  • Choose how many points add in the STOP LOSS (Stop outside the box);
  • Defines TAKEPROFIT by number of channels;
  • You don't have to worry about calculating lots*, just enter the accepted Stop value and it defines the closest lot for you! But if you wish you can define it in the standard way too.
  • Define your risk management in a complete and precise way, defining the limit of gain / loss per day, week and month;
  • You can cancel the first signal if you prefer;
  • Trade reversals or not;
  • Define maximum number of simultaneous positions in the account, very useful when, for example, you want to work with 10 pairs and you want to open only 3 orders at the same time;
  • Perform up to 1 partial of your position and continue surfing with the remain;
  • Breakeven after closed candle;
  • Trailing Stop after closed candle;
  • Defines time that starts to operate, stops operating and close positions individually and by day of the week;
New functions added:

  • Limitation on the number of orders per day;
  • Limitation on the number of positive and negative orders per day and week;
  • You can choose whether BreakEven will be measured from the entry price or the reference channel.


Please, don't buy before test. This EA is a great tool for manage your trades, but is semi-automatic and demand some configurations and domain over the Fimathe Strategy.

We don't provide presets because there are many different ways to trade this strategy and it's individual.




Reviews 3
Silas Moreno Rodrigues
124
Silas Moreno Rodrigues 2020.09.04 10:09 
 

Funciona perfeitamente! E o atendimento é muito bom. Recomendo.

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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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helton taylor
24
helton taylor 2023.04.04 23:29 
 

aluguei o robo e ele nao abriu ordem esta sem configuracao nenhuma estou tentando entrar em contato com o suporte e sem resposta nenhuma

thiagodegodoy95
29
thiagodegodoy95 2022.09.15 11:10 
 

Aluguei, instalei na conta e coloquei para rodar, porém o mesmo não abriu ordens, mesmo com VPS e negociação automática ativa.

Uendel Rodrigues Dos Santog
292
Reply from developer Uendel Rodrigues Dos Santog 2022.09.15 14:55
Por favor, entre em contato pelas mensagens e me envie seu telefone para que possa te auxiliar no que for possível. De antemão, temos diversos videos no canal abaixo explicando não só como instalar mas como configurar. Pode verificar por lá também.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTSaI7p7sXsL8neUhc3Kvw
Silas Moreno Rodrigues
124
Silas Moreno Rodrigues 2020.09.04 10:09 
 

Funciona perfeitamente! E o atendimento é muito bom. Recomendo.

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