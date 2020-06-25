EA Valhalla
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 April 2023
- Activations: 5
- It strictly follows the management defined by you;
- Do not execute trades for vengeance or feelings, precision in the entries;
- Saving time and money;
- Minimizes the risks of your operations drastically;
- You don't have to study years and years to learn how to operate in the market, Fimathe is a simple and consistent technique;
- You can run with the same channel for as long as you want;
- Multi currencies, being able to operate in up to 250 pairs simultaneously;
- You define which timeframe to consider closing the candle;
- Defines the current trend to configure the Neutral Zone;
- You can choose between Buy Only, Sell Only or Multidirection;
- Choose entry limit after break, avoiding entry into giant candles;
- Choose how many points add in the STOP LOSS (Stop outside the box);
- Defines TAKEPROFIT by number of channels;
- You don't have to worry about calculating lots*, just enter the accepted Stop value and it defines the closest lot for you! But if you wish you can define it in the standard way too.
- Define your risk management in a complete and precise way, defining the limit of gain / loss per day, week and month;
- You can cancel the first signal if you prefer;
- Trade reversals or not;
- Define maximum number of simultaneous positions in the account, very useful when, for example, you want to work with 10 pairs and you want to open only 3 orders at the same time;
- Perform up to 1 partial of your position and continue surfing with the remain;
- Breakeven after closed candle;
- Trailing Stop after closed candle;
- Defines time that starts to operate, stops operating and close positions individually and by day of the week;
- Limitation on the number of orders per day;
- Limitation on the number of positive and negative orders per day and week;
- You can choose whether BreakEven will be measured from the entry price or the reference channel.
Please, don't buy before test. This EA is a great tool for manage your trades, but is semi-automatic and demand some configurations and domain over the Fimathe Strategy.
We don't provide presets because there are many different ways to trade this strategy and it's individual.
Funciona perfeitamente! E o atendimento é muito bom. Recomendo.