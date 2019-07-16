DojiExecutor
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 July 2019
- Activations: 20
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.
Continuation formation
bull - doji - bull = buy
bear - doji - bear = sell
Reversal formation
bear - doji - bull = buy
bull - doji - bear = sell
with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle
Pair = all pair
Time Frame = all time frame
suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs
please test first in the strategy tester, before applying to a real account.
PARAMETER DESCRIPTION
Order Count : 1 = Open order every each doji formation is formed, 2 = Only one position per trade
mmMode : 1 = Fix Lot, 2 = Volume Percent, 3 = Martingale
lot : Lot trade
lotVolumePercent : Lot = (input volume percent : 10) : Balance
Martingale : Lot multiplication when loss
stoplossMode : 1 = Hidden Stop Loss, 2 = Stop Loss by age of trade
HiddenStopLoss : Stop loss by pips
AgeStopLoss : Stop loss by age each trade in minutes
takeProfitMode : 1 = Hidden take profit, 2 = take profit by age of trade
HiddenTakeProfit : Take profit by pips
AgeTakeProfit : Take profit by age each trade in minutes
DojiFormation : 1 = All formation, 2 = Continuation formation, 3 = Reversal formation
CandleSize_BeforeDoji : Body size Candle in pips
CandleSize_AfterDoji : Body size Candle ini pips
Magic Number : Magic number