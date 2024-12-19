GPF Stochastic: a momentum indicator that compares a specific closing price of an asset to a range of its prices over a certain period. It helps traders identify potential overbought or oversold conditions in the market.

The indicator consists of two lines:

%K Line: The main line, which represents the current closing price relative to the price range over a set period. %D Line: The signal line, which is a moving average of %K.

The Stochastic Oscillator ranges from 0 to 100, with levels typically interpreted as:

Above 80 : Overbought (potential reversal or pullback).

: Overbought (potential reversal or pullback). Below 20: Oversold (potential bounce or upward movement).

It is not used alone but in conjunction with other indicators or tools for better decision-making.



