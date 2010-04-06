MACD with Histogram Color Change
- Indicators
- Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
- Version: 2.0
This Indicator works as a momentum oscillator however it is most used to surf the trends. Despite of being an oscillator, MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) doesn't work with over limit conditions (such as OverBought or OverSold). Graphically it's shown as two lines and an histogram with the diference of them. Standard metatrader has this indicator, however with only the two lines and without the histogram. This way it is much easier to read and uderstand it.