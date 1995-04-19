Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend

Multi-timeframe trend indicator, based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator

The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise.


How the indicator works:
  • if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement;
  • if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement;
  • to determine any trend, it is necessary to fulfill the above points on all included "Screens";
  • if ADX is less than or equal to the filter value specified in the parameters, then there is no movement state;
  • if the "Impulse" mode is enabled, then the trend data is calculated from the beginning of the trend formation on any of the "Screens" until the trend is reversed on all "Screens".

Input parameters of the indicator:
  • Calculate Timeframe - current timeframe, i.e. "Junior" screen for calculation;
  • Tendency Type - indicator calculation type;
  • Config Screen Junior - ADX calculation type on the "Junior" screen, on the basis of which the calculation is performed;
  • ADX Period - period of the "Junior" screen calculation used;
  • ADX Filter - ADX value filter on "Junior" screen;
  • Config Screen Middle - enable/disable "Middle" screen for calculation;
  • ADX Type - ADX calculation type on the "Middle" screen, on the basis of which the calculation is performed;
  • ADX Period - "Middle" screen calculation period;
  • ADX Filter - ADX value filter on the "Middle" screen;
  • Config Screen Senior - enable/disable "Senior" screen for calculation;
  • ADX Type - ADX calculation type on the "Senior" screen, on the basis of which the calculation is performed;
  • ADX Period - the period of the "Senior" screen calculation used;
  • ADX Filter - ADX value filter on the "Senior" screen;
  • Logging - type of logging in the log.
Calculate Timeframe parameter do possible for you can display the values of higher timeframes on the younger chart for the "Junior" screen. It should be noted that the last closed bar of the higher timeframe is used to calculate the higher timeframes.


Values in the "Market Watch" window:
  • Direction - trend direction;
  • Strength - trend strength;
  • Open - trend start price;
  • High - maximum price during the trend;
  • Low - minimum price during the trend;
  • Close - trend completion price.
The direction of the trend can be from -1 to +1, where +1 is a bullish trend, 0 is no trend, -1 is a bearish trend. The trend strength is calculated by the formula: ADX value - (ADX Filter * 0.75). Changing the trend to the value "0" does not stop the calculation of the prices of the previous trend, "Open" and "Close" values may not coincide with the opening of the bar on the chart, because the trend may change during the formation of the bar. In impulse mode, the beginning of a trend is considered to be a trend reversal on all Screens.


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FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
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Qunity ADX Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; if ADX is less than or equal to the filter value specified in the parameters, then there is no movement state. Input parameters of the indicator: Calculate Timeframe - timeframe for calculation; ADX Type - type of ADX calculation based
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