Nexxt2 Indicator

This indicator shows you trend and also how strenght it is together.

You can use this indicator for your own experts with iCustom()

BlueBuffer is in the buffer ( 0 ) and GoldBuffer is in the buffer ( 1 )

Strategy can be like this; Blue and Gold cross till Blue touch to level 1 or -1. These levels show us must be ready close position. It depends on you.

there are afew parameters for using this indicator on different currencies and different time frames.

Best Results are in H4 ( depends on currencies )

you can test it and optimize it .

Input Parameters:

Nexxt1: default is 7

Nexxt2: default is 14