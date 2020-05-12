Binary Trend System

5

Binary Trend System is a professional scalping indicator designed for trading binary options and Forex instruments.

The indicator is based on Price Action patterns that are able to predict future price movement with a high probability.

The alert system (alerts, email and push notifications) will help you to simultaneously monitor multiple trading instruments.

Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges.

With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal!


Indicator Advantages

  • Perfect for scalping
  • Excellent for identifying trend reversals
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
  • Works on all timeframes
  • Does not repaint/redraw
  • Flexible alerting system
  • Chart customization (the size and color of arrows)


Recommended Symbols

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD, GOLD.


Use suggestion

Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.

Sell signal: the indicator arrow is directed downwards.


Parameters

  • Binary Period - a key parameter responsible for the indicator calculation period.
  • PRICE - the price use for the indicator calculation.
  • Type of signal - the setting is responsible for the signal to be sent by Alert, Email and Push. Type of signal can be equal to current bar (sending an alert when signal appears on the current bar) or last bar(when a signal occurred on the past bar).
  • Alert - enable or disable Alerts. True - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Email - enable or disable email notifications. True - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Push - enable or disable push-notifications. True - enabled, false - disabled.
  • clrSELL - the color of sell arrows.
  • clrBUY - the color of buy arrows.
  • Size - the size of arrows.


Reviews 1
Anthony McInerney
166
Anthony McInerney 2022.12.15 22:30 
 

this indicator is a true gem. ive been testing it for a while and tried most common TF's and found the M30 is best suited for this. it produces less false signals and is spot most with above 90% accuracy. my test shows every 10 signals i entered as trade only one was held for more then a few days or loss. i am running 1 month rent on 2 different demo on 2 diff brokers with diff spreads and results are great. only thing you need to watch is instead of opening new trades every signal, you open the first signal of the day but several in small lots at same time. manage your risk and that way when you get another signal ofr same pair a few hours later it will serve as your confirmation that movement will continue soon in your favor. i cant wait to test out the other products the dev has available. great job!!

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5 (1)
Indicators
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Anthony McInerney
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Anthony McInerney 2022.12.15 22:30 
 

this indicator is a true gem. ive been testing it for a while and tried most common TF's and found the M30 is best suited for this. it produces less false signals and is spot most with above 90% accuracy. my test shows every 10 signals i entered as trade only one was held for more then a few days or loss. i am running 1 month rent on 2 different demo on 2 diff brokers with diff spreads and results are great. only thing you need to watch is instead of opening new trades every signal, you open the first signal of the day but several in small lots at same time. manage your risk and that way when you get another signal ofr same pair a few hours later it will serve as your confirmation that movement will continue soon in your favor. i cant wait to test out the other products the dev has available. great job!!

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