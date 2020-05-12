Binary Trend System is a professional scalping indicator designed for trading binary options and Forex instruments.

The indicator is based on Price Action patterns that are able to predict future price movement with a high probability.

The alert system (alerts, email and push notifications) will help you to simultaneously monitor multiple trading instruments.

Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges.

With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal!





Indicator Advantages

Perfect for scalping

Excellent for identifying trend reversals

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

Works on all timeframes

Does not repaint/redraw

Flexible alerting system

Chart customization (the size and color of arrows)





Recommended Symbols

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD, GOLD.





Use suggestion

Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.

Sell signal: the indicator arrow is directed downwards.





Parameters

Binary Period - a key parameter responsible for the indicator calculation period.

- a key parameter responsible for the indicator calculation period. PRICE - the price use for the indicator calculation.

- the price use for the indicator calculation. Type of signal - the setting is responsible for the signal to be sent by Alert , Email and Push . Type of signal can be equal to current bar (sending an alert when signal appears on the current bar) or last bar (when a signal occurred on the past bar).

- the setting is responsible for the signal to be sent by , and . can be equal to (sending an alert when signal appears on the current bar) or (when a signal occurred on the past bar). Alert - enable or disable Alerts. True - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable or disable Alerts. True - enabled, false - disabled. Email - enable or disable email notifications. True - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable or disable email notifications. True - enabled, false - disabled. Push - enable or disable push-notifications. True - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable or disable push-notifications. True - enabled, false - disabled. clrSELL - the color of sell arrows.

- the color of sell arrows. clrBUY - the color of buy arrows.

- the color of buy arrows. Size - the size of arrows.



