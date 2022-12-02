Scalping Swing

Indicator designed for both beginners and professionals.

RECOMMEHDATION Trade with this indicator for 2-3 weeks and you will feel significant progress in your trading.

This indicator is developed based on the use of HMA, Laguerre, CCI .

The indicator is clear and does not require any setting.

Does not redraw and works by opening bar.

It works on timeframes M1-D1.

I use timeframe M5 to enter the market.



