Scalping Swing

5

Indicator designed for both beginners and professionals.

RECOMMEHDATION   Trade with this indicator for 2-3 weeks and you will feel significant progress in your trading.

This indicator is developed based on the use of HMA, Laguerre, CCI .

The indicator is clear and does not require any setting.

Does not redraw and works by opening bar.

It works on timeframes M1-D1.

I use timeframe M5 to enter the market.


Reviews 7
gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.10.09 22:01 
 

Very good

jerrylew2020
294
jerrylew2020 2023.11.15 12:17 
 

Thank you very much. Great free indicator.

406c
39
406c 2023.03.26 09:31 
 

Nice work! This is an excellent indicator. I like to put it together with Oleg's other indicators. Many thanks for your sharing!

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Stochastic Plus is a visual indicator designed for both beginners and professionals.    Developed using Stochastic and Laguerre and the principle of three screen.     Stochastic Plus helps: correctly evaluate the current market movement; find optimal entry points; do not rush to close profitable orders and increase profit     Stochastic Plus works very well with AmericanDream indicator (see screenshot).    May be used with any currency and timeframe.
FREE
Intraday Signals Free
Oleg Borisov
4 (2)
Indicators
IntradaySignals   Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that: generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades; displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss; displays current profit on open trade; displays  current spread. The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair Does not redraw and works on opening bar. Time frames - M1-H1. Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15. Signals are produced based on the used
FREE
Sef
Oleg Borisov
Indicators
Indicator  designed for both beginners and professionals. This indicator will help you: reduce the number of errors when opennig orders; predict price movement(in absent of significant news); do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit; do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey": and increase the profitability of trading. BUY and SELL signals, ALARM and PUSH  -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127003
FREE
SmartScalper
Oleg Borisov
5 (2)
Indicators
The easy-to-use trading system SmartScalper generates the following signals: BUY SELL close BUY close SEEL SmartScalper works on the М15 timeframe and is optimized to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD. 12 different sets of trading algorithms are designed for trading (6 buy and 6 sell trades), which can be quickly selected by the trader using buttons in the indicator window, or are set in the input dialog. The efficiency of the trading algorithms chosen by the trader is measured in r
IntradaySignals
Oleg Borisov
5 (1)
Indicators
Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that: generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades; displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss; displays current profit on open trade; displays  current spread. The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair Does not redraw and works on opening bar.  Time frames - M1-H1. Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15. Signals are produced based on the used of HMA, Laguerre
Seff
Oleg Borisov
Indicators
Indicator  Seff designed for both beginners and professionals. This indicator generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades and will help you: reduce the number of errors when opennig orders; predict price movement(in absent of significant news); do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit; do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey": and increase the profitability of trading. Does not redraw and works by opening bar. Settings ALARM- enabl
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.07 07:41 
 

Still trying it out

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.10.09 22:01 
 

Very good

SYGNEM
47
SYGNEM 2024.02.26 20:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Masoud Seydeshaghi
873
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2023.11.30 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jerrylew2020
294
jerrylew2020 2023.11.15 12:17 
 

Thank you very much. Great free indicator.

marten33mm
16
marten33mm 2023.08.30 16:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

406c
39
406c 2023.03.26 09:31 
 

Nice work! This is an excellent indicator. I like to put it together with Oleg's other indicators. Many thanks for your sharing!

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