Scalping Swing
- Indicators
-
Oleg BorisovMy name is Oleg. I'm specialist in the field of information processing, doctor of science. On Forex since 2008 .
In the market are only what I use myself.
My best product:
-Seff (Sef)
- Version: 1.0
Indicator designed for both beginners and professionals.
RECOMMEHDATION Trade with this indicator for 2-3 weeks and you will feel significant progress in your trading.
This indicator is developed based on the use of HMA, Laguerre, CCI .
The indicator is clear and does not require any setting.
Does not redraw and works by opening bar.
It works on timeframes M1-D1.
I use timeframe M5 to enter the market.
Very good