Best Scalper Oscillator
- Indicators
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Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Best Scalper Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. This is one of the most common and useful indicators for finding the trend reversal points.
Distinctive features
- Generates minimum false signals.
- Excellent for identifying trend reversals.
- Perfect for scalping.
- Suitable for working on the smaller timeframes (up to H4).
- Works on any financial instrument.
- The indicator does not repaint.
Recommended symbols
Recommendations on usage
Indicator Parameters
- Period - the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
- UpperLevel - the upper level displayed in the indicator window. When this level is crossed, notification are sent (mobile, email, alert).
- LowerLevel - the lower level displayed in the indicator window. When this level is crossed, notification are sent.
- Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- trend_filter - filtering signals, you can choose one of three options:
- buy only,
- sell only,
- none.
- Type of signal - the setting is responsible for the signal to be sent by Alert, Email and Push. Type of signal can be equal to current bar (sending an alert when signal appears on the current bar) or last bar(when a signal occurred on the past bar).
- Line color - the color of the main line of the indicator.
- Width - line width.
- Level color - color of horizontal levels(Upper and Lower Level).
muy buen indicador ahora no sale en la ventana