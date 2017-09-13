EW Oscillator PRO
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 1 February 2019
- Activations: 5
EW Oscillator PRO is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. This is one of the most common and useful indicators for finding the trend reversal points. EW Oscillator PRO is equipped with multiple types of notification (push notifications, emails, alerts), which allows opening trades in time. A panel for displaying the information on the indicator signals from different timeframes is located in the top left corner (see screenshot #2).
Distinctive features
- Generates minimum false signals.
- Excellent for identifying trend reversals.
- Perfect for scalping.
- Simple and convenient information panel.
- Suitable for working on the smaller timeframes (up to H4).
- Works on any financial instrument.
- The indicator does not repaint.
Recommended symbols
EURUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, GOLD.
Recommendations on usage
- The buy signal is formed when the level 20 is crossed.
- The sell signal is formed when the level 80 is crossed.
Indicator Parameters
- ColorEW - indicator line color.
- UpperLevel - the upper level displayed in the indicator window. When this level is crossed, notification are sent (mobile, email, alert).
- LowerLevel - the lower level displayed in the indicator window. When this level is crossed, notification are sent.
- MTF panel - display the information panel. Select true to display the panel, select false to hide it.
- Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
Very helpfull indicator
Update 26.03.2020
Honestly, this is the best scalper tool on the planet
The price is very fair, and opens the door to be succesfull in trading
Unbelievable, this indicator costs only 31$ ?!?!
Thanks to the Author Evgeny