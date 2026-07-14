For gold 15 minutes long Trading Strategy

Gold Long-Only 15-Min, 30-Min, 60-Min Advanced Strategy Trading System. It employs the latest multi-modal trading strategy developed for long-only gold trading. To use it, first check the daily chart — if the macro trend is bullish, you can confidently deploy it. It can deliver monthly returns of up to around 70%. This trading system is the result of over 10 years of research by the author in computer systems, mathematical statistics, quantitative trading, and multiple mathematical models. Trading risk is extremely low because it operates at 100x leverage with only 0.01 lots. For example, with a $1,000 USD deposit at 0.01 lots, each order loses at most $12 USD, while profits can reach up to $35 USD — an excellent risk-reward ratio. Monthly profits can reach around $700 USD at the high end, conservatively around $500 USD. Other lot sizes can be scaled proportionally. Note: if you plan to hold long for a full year, you must first confirm that the macro trend is bullish. Trust me, this is the best system I have ever seen for trading gold futures.
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EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
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22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
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