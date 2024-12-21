GoldMinerRobot SI 2

Now, The new version has been uploaded and is available to you.

-        Completely changing the user interface to users' requests and adding their suggestions  Changing the way orders are displayed

-        Using second-generation AI in robot algorithms for better market analysis to earn more profits

-        Creating completely friendly, convenient and functional menus for users

-         Multi Timeframe

-        You can download the demo version and see all these cool changes, as well as watch more videos on our YouTube channel


If you like, You can before purchasing the robot, subscribe to our YouTube channel youtube.com/@GoldMinerRobot and then send a message to “@GoldMinerRobot on Telegram” to receive a free user guide, detailed reports and how the robot works in three languages : English, German, Turkish, A 78-page PDF file of how the robot works will be sent to you for free. We believe in our work.

“Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to accurately analyze the market and trade on gold. Developed by “Keyvan Systems” after more than 3 years of research and development on each tick of the gold chart.

"Gold Miner Robot" uses a complex algorithmic approach based on price analysis, trend analysis. We have also provided two other personalized indicators called "GoldMinerRobot SI 1" and "GoldMinerRobot SI 2" for better market analysis, which you can download free from MQL5.com that these two indicators, in addition to the advanced algorithms available in the robot also helps with better market analyzation.


Now "Gold Miner Robot" is ready to be at your disposal. You no longer need to monitor the market moment by moment, run “Gold Miner Robot” on VPS in MQL5.com or your always-online system and spend moments of joy and pleasure with your family.


The “Gold Miner Robot” designed for "Gold Trade" on Meta Trader 4 and opens the best short and long positions at the best price and time without martingale, without hedging, and manage them based on AI.


The "Gold Miner Robot" also protect in emotional markets, does not open positions, and manages open positions. When the robot determines, based on the market trend, that the market is suitable for opening a position with a higher volume than normal, it professionally manages the trading volume and changes the trading volume completely automatically, to make more profit for you. However, for your convenience, we have provided the ability that you determine the “Minimum” and “Maximum” gold trading volume on your account based on your "Personal Risk Tolerance Level". You can also enter your "Minimum Account Equity Amount" and "Maximum Account Equity Amount" in the robot's main menu to exit the robot from the market as you wish and under your control and everything to be in your hands.

For “GoldMinerRobot” testing in the Meta Trader Strategy Tester, Please pay attention :

Please set "Use GMT time" value to “FALSE” from the "Expert Properties" button and “GoldMinerRobot” main menu, because some brokers do not save trading ticks with GMT time.

Set Spread = 30

Because in real time, this robot check these items tick by tick and these items are important for this robot. In a word, every detail (even the smallest ones) is very important for very Complex Algorithms and two personalized indicators of “GoldMinerRobot”.

That is why in all tests this robot has not opened a single losing position in almost 4 years.

However, we strongly recommend that for better position management by “GoldMinerRobot” be sure to set the "Use GMT Time" value to “TRUE” when running the robot in real time. If you have any questions after purchasing this robot, please do not hesitate. Our experts are always ready to answer all your questions. After purchasing this robot, we provide access to a group where you can ask your questions at any stage and receive full personal support for the robot free of charge. Please send us a private message after purchasing the robot to gain access to that group and be able to talk about the robot.

This indicator is not visible and is one of the market analysis arms used by the Gold Miner Robot.
This indicator is designed and written to provide better and more accurate market analysis and to assist the advanced algorithms of the Gold Miner Robot and sends data to "GoldMinerRoot" diectly.
Buyers of the Gold Miner Robot from the Expert Advisor MQL5 section can download it for free and use it alongside the Gold Miner Robot to leave the market monitoring and analysis and trading to the Gold Miner Robot and spend their time happily and pleasure with their families.

Before purchasing the robot, please subscribe to our YouTube channel and then send a message to “@GoldMinerRobot on Telegram” to receive a free user guide, detailed reports and how the robot works in three languages: English, German and Turkish. A 78-page PDF file of how the robot works will be sent to you for free. We believe in our work.

For more Information please visit us in : Instagram / Telegram : @GoldMinerRobot and  Youtube.com/@GoldMinerRobot




Deutsche Sprache

Als Neujahrsgeschenk und zur Veröffentlichung des „GoldMinerRobot“ erhalten die ersten 5 Personen, die diesen Roboter kaufen oder mieten, kostenloses MQL5 - VPS, entsprechend der Dauer ihres Kaufs.

Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 1 Monat mieten, erhalten Sie 1 Monat „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.
Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 3 Monate mieten, erhalten Sie 3 Monate „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.
Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 6 Monate mieten, erhalten Sie 6 Monate „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.
Wenn Sie diesen Roboter unbefristet kaufen oder ihn für ein Jahr mieten, erhalten Sie ein Jahr „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.

Der „Gold Miner Robot“ ist ein sehr leistungsstarker, KI-basierter Roboter, der entwickelt wurde, um den Markt präzise zu analysieren und mit Gold zu handeln. Er wurde von Keyvan Systems nach mehr als 3 Jahren Forschung und Entwicklung an jedem Tick des Goldcharts entwickelt.

„Gold Miner Robot“ verwendet einen komplexen algorithmischen Ansatz basierend auf Preis- und Trendanalysen. Wir haben auch zwei andere personalisierte Indikatoren namens GoldMinerRobot SI 1 und GoldMinerRobot SI 2 für eine bessere Marktanalyse bereitgestellt, die Sie kostenlos von MQL5.com herunterladen können. Diese beiden Indikatoren helfen zusätzlich zu den fortschrittlichen Algorithmen des Roboters bei einer besseren Marktanalyse.

Jetzt ist der „Gold Miner Robot“ bereit, zu Ihrer Verfügung zu stehen. Sie müssen den Markt nicht mehr momentweise überwachen – starten Sie den „Gold Miner Robot“ auf einem VPS bei MQL5.com oder Ihrem immer-online System und verbringen Sie Zeit der Freude und des Vergnügens mit Ihrer Familie.

Der Gold Miner Robot wurde für den „Täglichen Zeitrahmen“ und MetaTrader 4 entwickelt und öffnet die besten Short- und Long-Positionen zum besten Preis und Zeitpunkt, ohne Martingale, ohne Hedging, und verwaltet sie basierend auf KI. Der „Gold Miner Robot“ schützt auch in emotionalen Märkten, öffnet keine Positionen und verwaltet offene Positionen. Wenn der Roboter aufgrund des Marktes feststellt, dass der Markt für eine Position mit höherem Volumen als gewöhnlich geeignet ist, verwaltet er das Handelsvolumen professionell und passt es automatisch an, um mehr Gewinn für Sie zu erzielen.

Für Ihre Bequemlichkeit haben wir die Möglichkeit bereitgestellt, dass Sie das „Minimale“ und „Maximale“ Handelsvolumen für Gold auf Ihrem Konto entsprechend Ihrem „Persönlichen Risikotoleranzlevel“ festlegen können. Sie können auch den „Minimalen Kontostand“ und „Maximalen Kontostand“ im Hauptmenü des Roboters eingeben, um den Roboter nach Ihren Wünschen und unter Ihrer Kontrolle aus dem Markt zu nehmen – alles bleibt in Ihren Händen.

Für die „GoldMinerRobot“-Tests im MetaTrader Strategy Tester beachten Sie bitte:

Setzen Sie den Wert „Use GMT time“ auf „FALSE“ im „Expert Properties“-Menü und im Hauptmenü des „GoldMinerRobot“, da einige Broker keine Tickdaten mit GMT-Zeit speichern.

Setzen Sie den Zeitraum auf „Täglich“.

Setzen Sie den Spread auf „30“.

Jedes Detail (sogar das kleinste) ist für die sehr komplexen Algorithmen und die zwei personalisierten Indikatoren des „GoldMinerRobot“ sehr wichtig.

Deshalb hat dieser Roboter in fast 4 Jahren keinen einzigen Verlusttrade eröffnet.

Unsere Experten stehen Ihnen jederzeit zur Verfügung, um Ihre Fragen zu beantworten. Nach dem Kauf dieses Roboters gewähren wir Ihnen Zugang zu einer Gruppe, in der Sie jederzeit Fragen stellen und kostenlose persönliche Unterstützung für den Roboter erhalten können. Bitte senden Sie uns eine private Nachricht nach dem Kauf des Roboters, um Zugang zu dieser Gruppe zu erhalten und sich über den Roboter auszutauschen.

Instagram / Telegram : @GoldMinerRobot  Youtube.com/@GoldMinerRobot


Türkçe dil

Yeni Yıl hediyesi ve “GoldMinerRobot”un piyasaya sürülmesiyle, bu robotu satın alan veya kiralayan ilk 5 kişiye, satın alma sürelerine orantılı olarak ücretsiz MQL5 - VPS verilecektir.
Bu robotu 1 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 1 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.
Bu robotu 3 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 3 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.
Bu robotu 6 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 6 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.
Bu robotu sınırsız olarak satın alırsanız veya bir yıl kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak bir yıl ücretsiz MQL5 VPS alacaksınız.

“Gold Miner Robot”, piyasayı doğru bir şekilde analiz etmek ve altın ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış ve üretilmiş çok güçlü bir AI-Based robottur.Altın grafiğin her bir işareti "Keyvan Systems " tarafından 3 yılı aşkın araştırmaların ardından geliştirildi.

“Gold Miner Robot” fiyat analizi, trend analizine dayalı komplike bir algoritmik yaklaşım kullanır. Ayrıca, daha iyi piyasa analizi için MQL5.com'dan ücretsiz indirebileceğiniz “GoldMinerRobot SI 1” ve “GoldMinerRobot SI 2” adlı iki kişiselleştirilmiş gösterge daha sağladık; bu iki gösterge, robotta bulunan gelişmiş algoritmalara ek olarak daha iyi piyasa analizine de yardımcı olur.

“Gold Miner Robot” emrinizde olmaya hazır. Artık piyasayı an be an izlemenize gerek yok, her zaman çevrimiçi sisteminizde MQL5'teki VPS üzerinde “Gold Miner Robot”u çalıştırın ve ailenizle birlikte sevinçli ve keyifli anlar geçirin.

“Daily Time Frame” ve Meta Trader 4 için tasarlanan “Gold Miner Robot”, martingale olmadan, en iyi fiyat ve zamanda en iyi kısa ve uzun pozisyonları açar ve bunları AI temelinde yönetir.

"Gold Miner Robot"  hassas piyasalarda da koruma sağlar, pozisyon açmaz ve açık pozisyonları yönetir. Robot, piyasa eğilimine göre piyasanın normalden daha yüksek hacimli bir pozisyon açmak için uygun olduğunu belirlediğinde, işlem hacmini profesyonelce yönetir ve sizin için daha fazla kar elde etmek için işlem hacmini tamamen otomatik olarak değiştirir. Ancak, sizin kolaylığınız için, hesabınızdaki "Minimum" ve "Maksimum" altın işlem hacmini "Kişisel Risk Tolerans Seviyenize" göre belirleme olanağı sağladık. Ayrıca robotun ana menüsüne "Minimum Hesap Özsermaye Tutarı" ve "Maksimum Hesap Özsermaye Tutarı" girerek robotu istediğiniz gibi piyasadan çıkarabilir ve her şeyin sizin kontrolünüzde olmasını sağlayabilirsiniz.

Meta Trader Strateji Test Cihazında “GoldMinerRobot” testi için, lütfen dikkat:

Lütfen “Uzman Özellikleri” butonundan ve “GoldMinerRobot” ana menüsünden “GMT saatini kullan” değerini “YANLIŞ” olarak ayarlayın, çünkü bazı brokerlar işlem tiklerini GMT saatiyle kaydetmez.

Set Period = Günlük Set
Spread = 30

Çünkü gerçek zamanlı olarak, bu robot bu öğeleri tick by tick kontrol eder ve bu öğeler bu robot için önemlidir. Tek kelimeyle, her ayrıntı (en küçüğü bile) çok Karmaşık Algoritmalar ve “GoldMinerRobot”un iki kişiselleştirilmiş göstergesi için çok önemlidir.

Bu nedenle, bu robot tüm testlerde neredeyse 4 yıldır tek bir kaybeden pozisyon açmamıştır.

Ancak, “GoldMinerRobot” tarafından daha iyi pozisyon yönetimi için robotu gerçek zamanlı olarak çalıştırırken "GMT Saatini Kullan" değerini “TRUE” olarak ayarladığınızdan emin olmanızı şiddetle tavsiye ederiz.

Bu robotu satın aldıktan sonra herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, lütfen çekinmeyin. Uzmanlarımız her zaman tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamaya hazırdır. Bu robotu satın aldıktan sonra, sorularınızı herhangi bir aşamada sorabileceğiniz ve robot için ücretsiz olarak tam kişisel destek alabileceğiniz bir gruba erişim sağlıyoruz. Lütfen robotu satın aldıktan sonra o gruba erişmek ve robot hakkında konuşabilmek için bize bir mesaj gönderin.

Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen bizi ziyaret edin:
Instagram / Telegram : @GoldMinerRobot
YouTube: Youtube.com/@GoldMinerRobot




Recommended products
GoldMinerRobot SI 1
Burak Can Kislak
Indicators
Now, The new version has been uploaded and is available to you. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128886 -         Completely changing the user interface to users' requests and adding their suggestions &  Changing the way orders are displayed -           Using second-generation AI in robot algorithms for better market analysis to earn more profits -          Creating completely friendly, convenient and functional menus for users -           Multi Timeframe -           You can download th
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator MetaTrader 4 The TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator evaluates market activity using Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis. This tool functions as a market profile, highlighting price zones with the highest trading concentration and revealing hidden support and resistance areas. It uses color-coded histograms to represent volume, with the intensity of each bar indicating the trade volume at that level. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Price Volume Divergence Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Price Volume Divergence Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Price Volume Divergence Indicator is one of the simplest tools for detecting and trading volume divergences in financial markets. This MT4 signal and forecast indicator automatically identifies both classic and hidden divergences, displaying trading signals directly on the chart.  Bullish signals are marked in blue , while bearish signals are shown in purple . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Price Volume Di
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Buy Sell Pressure Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Buy Sell Pressure Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Buy Sell Pressure Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a functional and user-friendly analytical tool used to monitor momentum in financial markets. Integrated into the MT4 platform, it helps traders assess the dominance of buyers or sellers at any given moment. This indicator evaluates live price movements and reveals Overbought and Oversold levels via a separate oscillator panel. Due to its straightforward design and easy-to-follow trading approach, it
FREE
Time Segmented Volume Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Time Segmented Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The  Time Segmented Volume (TSV)  indicator is a powerful tool widely used within MetaTrader 4. It helps traders assess the crucial  liquidity dynamics  of an asset across different timeframes. The TSV displays as an oscillator on the lower panel of your chart, always centered around a zero baseline. When the oscillator climbs above this zero line, it's a strong signal of  growing demand  and suggests the potential start of an uptrend. Conversely,
FREE
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT4 The Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT4 applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5   | ALL Products B
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicators
The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s. Key Points When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal. When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal. The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green . A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red . How
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT4 The Rejection Block Indicator is a highly efficient tool for spotting potential market turning points in MetaTrader 4. This indicator automatically identifies zones which price experiences rejection. The mechanism of this indicator relies on candlestick wicks; a long wick near the top price and a short wick near the bottom price signal potential reversal points. Once detected, the Rejection Blocks are automatically marked on the chart. Bullish rejection ar
FREE
HawkEye Volume Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
HawkEye Volume Indicator MetaTrader 4 The HawkEye Volume Indicator is a specialized oscillator on the MetaTrader 4 platform that provides a refined method for analyzing market volume. Unlike standard volume indicators, HawkEye presents data as colored histogram bars that correspond to candlestick structure and closing behavior, offering insight into trend strength and potential reversals. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  HawkEye Volume Indicator for MT5   | AL
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
Market Facilitation Index Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Market Facilitation Index (MFI) Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Market Facilitation Index (MFI) Indicator is an oscillator integrated into MetaTrader 4, created to analyze price fluctuations and measure market strength. By linking trading volume with price movements, the indicator evaluates whether the market has sufficient volume to maintain its direction. The MFI is calculated by dividing the range of a candlestick (High - Low) by its tick volume, providing insights into the connection between pric
FREE
Used Fair Value Gap indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Used FVG (Used FVG-iFVG) indicator   is a valuable tool designed for ICT and Smart Money traders, aiding them in detecting price imbalances and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish FVG zones in green and bearish FVG areas in brown, allowing traders to pinpoint crucial market levels. As these zones are gradually filled, the rectangular markers shrink and eventually vanish from the chart, providing a clear representation of market shifts and
FREE
Automatic Support and Resistance MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4 The Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4 is a specialized tool within the MetaTrader 4 platform, developed to autonomously detect significant support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. Utilizing historical price interactions, it marks support regions with green and resistance zones with brown, simplifying visual analysis for traders. This indicator is widely used by market professionals to forecast potential price turni
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Intraday Intensity Index
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
Indicators
After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free. If you find them useful please  Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! See other my free tools as well here _________________________________ Intraday Intensity Index (III) for Precision Forex Trading The Intraday Intensity Index, meticulously developed in MQL4, is a cutting-edge tool designed for enhancing forex trading analysis. This indicator offers a deep di
FREE
RSI Multi Time Frame Currency Strenght FREE
Dario Pedruzzi
5 (2)
Indicators
The  RSI Basket Currency Strenght  brings the RSI indicator to a new level.  Expanding the boundaries of TimeFrames and mono-currency analysis, the RSI Multi Time Frame Currency Strenght take the movements of each currency that composes the cross and confront them in the whole basket of 7 crosses.  The indicator works with any combination of  AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD  pairs and with full automation takes in account every RSI value for the selected Time Frame.  After that, the indic
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Silver Bullet ICT Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Silver Bullet ICT Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Silver Bullet ICT Indicator is a sophisticated trading tool developed based on the ICT Strategy , covering three specific time windows in New York local time : London Open Silver Bullet: 3 AM – 4 AM AM Session Silver Bullet: 10 AM – 11 AM PM Session Silver Bullet: 2 PM – 3 PM This indicator is optimized for scalping strategies and performs best on 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute timeframes . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator I
FREE
Fiji Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fiji Trend Indicator in MetaTrader 4 The Fiji Trend Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is a well-regarded analytical tool designed to help traders detect market trends and define optimal entry and exit points with precision. Built on the foundation of customized moving average algorithms, this indicator highlights trade setups using directional arrows. Its core function lies in filtering out insignificant market noise to highlight more reliable and actionable trends on the chart. «Indicator Installation
FREE
Forex X Code Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Forex X Code Indicator for MT4 The Forex X Code Indicator for MT4 is a specialized tool integrated into the MetaTrader 4 platform, tailored for identifying market trends and signaling potential trade opportunities in the Forex environment. Utilizing price behavior patterns, it monitors directional movement and highlights optimal zones for entering or exiting trades. Graphically, this indicator appears as color-coded bars—blue signifying bullish momentum and red representing bearish pressure. «In
FREE
Strong Weak Heiken Ashi
Ngula Kalili
Indicators
***IMPORTANT:  This free indicator works with the paid for Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor. The EA also depends on the following custom indicators: Strong Weak Parabolic Strong Weak Symbols Strong Weak Values Strong Weak Indicator Download them for free in the Market. The EA will not work without it. These are all custom indicators which the Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor relies on to generate trading signals. If you have any problems with installation send me a message.
FREE
Percent B Indicator
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
2 (1)
Indicators
After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free. If you find them useful please  Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! See other my free tools as well here _________________________________ Bollinger %B Indicator for Enhanced Forex Trading Analysis The Bollinger %B Indicator, expertly crafted in MQL4, is a dynamic tool designed to revolutionize forex trading analysis. Leveraging the power of Bollinger Bands,
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (45)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.69 (68)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (295)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (94)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (262)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! $44 instead of $88! Promotion is valid until 15 August 2025!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!   Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breako
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (655)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT5 version at:
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
More from author
GoldMinerRobot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (2)
Experts
This is the REAL LIVE ACCOUNT  link of "K1 Gold Bot"  another product of the "K1 Trading Systems" that is similar to the "Gold Miner Robot" https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313659 You can see and check the performance of the "K1 Gold Bot", on a REAL LIVE ACCOUNT in the MQL5 Signals section. Thanks. “Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to accurately analyze the market and trade on gold. Developed by “Keyvan Systems” after more than 3 years of research and devel
K1 Gold Bot MT5
Burak Can Kislak
Experts
REAL LIVE ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313659 You can see and check the performance of this robot in   REAL LIVE ACCOUNT , which is available under the same name "K1 Gold Bot Signal" in the MQL5 Signals section and also You Can Join u s at : t.me/K1_TradingBots After introducing "K1 Gold Bot" in MT4 and the satisfaction of all its users and also the introduction of the Real Live Signal in MQL site. Now "Keyvan Trading Bots" decided to prepare and release the MT5 version of this ro
K1 Gold Bot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (1)
Experts
REAL LIVE ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313659 You can see and check the performance of this robot in   REAL LIVE ACCOUNT , which is available under the same name "K1 Gold Bot Signal" in the MQL5 Signals section and also You Can Join u s at : t.me/K1_TradingBots Thanks We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trades, we are here to generate the most profit for ourselves with the least number of trades and pay the lowest commission. This robot has made 1
GoldMinerRobot SI 1
Burak Can Kislak
Indicators
Now, The new version has been uploaded and is available to you. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128886 -         Completely changing the user interface to users' requests and adding their suggestions &  Changing the way orders are displayed -           Using second-generation AI in robot algorithms for better market analysis to earn more profits -          Creating completely friendly, convenient and functional menus for users -           Multi Timeframe -           You can download th
FREE
Forex Time Zones
Burak Can Kislak
Utilities
Due to the launch of the new "K1 Gold Bot", this expert will be available to users for free for a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132733 In version 4.2 we have combined this tool with our own indicator written by our experts. You can download the indicator (Volume Time Marvel) for free from the Indicators section of MQL5.com and use it alongside this tool to better manage your open positions with a better understanding of market timing and trading volume. Forex trading is conduct
FREE
VolumeTimeMarvel
Burak Can Kislak
Indicators
This indicator is free and shows you the trading volume on all timeframes. You can manage your open positions by time and volume by drawing a moving average based on the desired period, as well as adding multiple levels with a better understanding of the trading volume change. But to fully use this indicator, you can visit the Utilities section of MQL5.com and download the "ّ Forex Time Zones " Expert Advisor and watch how to use it on our YouTube channel. These two tools complement each other a
FREE
Filter:
AlirezaaJalilian
30
AlirezaaJalilian 2024.12.26 05:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Burak Can Kislak
1216
Reply from developer Burak Can Kislak 2024.12.26 16:36
hi, yes it is very important that this 2 indicators work as "GOLD MINER ROBOT" expert arms for analyze the market. thanks for your opinion. if you have any question please don't hesitate and txt me in telegram @GoldMinerRobot, Our experts are ready to reply you about every thing about indicators and robot. this is our duty.
Reply to review