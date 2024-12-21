Now, The new version has been uploaded and is available to you. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128886



- Completely changing the user interface to users' requests and adding their suggestions & Changing the way orders are displayed - Using second-generation AI in robot algorithms for better market analysis to earn more profits - Creating completely friendly, convenient and functional menus for users - Multi Timeframe - You can download the demo version and see all these cool changes, as well as watch more videos on our YouTube channel



If you like, You can before purchasing the robot, subscribe to our YouTube channel youtube.com/@GoldMinerRobot and then send a message to “@GoldMinerRobot on Telegram” to receive a free user guide, detailed reports and how the robot works in three languages : English, German, Turkish, A 78-page PDF file of how the robot works will be sent to you for free. We believe in our work.

“Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to accurately analyze the market and trade on gold. Developed by “Keyvan Systems” after more than 3 years of research and development on each tick of the gold chart.

"Gold Miner Robot" uses a complex algorithmic approach based on price analysis, trend analysis. We have also provided two other personalized indicators called "GoldMinerRobot SI 1" and "GoldMinerRobot SI 2" for better market analysis, which you can download free from MQL5.com that these two indicators, in addition to the advanced algorithms available in the robot also helps with better market analyzation.



Now "Gold Miner Robot" is ready to be at your disposal. You no longer need to monitor the market moment by moment, run “Gold Miner Robot” on VPS in MQL5.com or your always-online system and spend moments of joy and pleasure with your family.



The “Gold Miner Robot” designed for "Gold Trade" on Meta Trader 4 and opens the best short and long positions at the best price and time without martingale, without hedging, and manage them based on AI.



The "Gold Miner Robot" also protect in emotional markets, does not open positions, and manages open positions. When the robot determines, based on the market trend, that the market is suitable for opening a position with a higher volume than normal, it professionally manages the trading volume and changes the trading volume completely automatically, to make more profit for you. However, for your convenience, we have provided the ability that you determine the “Minimum” and “Maximum” gold trading volume on your account based on your "Personal Risk Tolerance Level". You can also enter your "Minimum Account Equity Amount" and "Maximum Account Equity Amount" in the robot's main menu to exit the robot from the market as you wish and under your control and everything to be in your hands.



For “GoldMinerRobot” testing in the Meta Trader Strategy Tester, Please pay attention : Please set "Use GMT time" value to “FALSE” from the "Expert Properties" button and “GoldMinerRobot” main menu, because some brokers do not save trading ticks with GMT time. Set Spread = 30 Because in real time, this robot check these items tick by tick and these items are important for this robot. In a word, every detail (even the smallest ones) is very important for very Complex Algorithms and two personalized indicators of “GoldMinerRobot”. That is why in all tests this robot has not opened a single losing position in almost 4 years.

However, we strongly recommend that for better position management by “GoldMinerRobot” be sure to set the "Use GMT Time" value to “TRUE” when running the robot in real time. If you have any questions after purchasing this robot, please do not hesitate. Our experts are always ready to answer all your questions. After purchasing this robot, we provide access to a group where you can ask your questions at any stage and receive full personal support for the robot free of charge. Please send us a private message after purchasing the robot to gain access to that group and be able to talk about the robot.



This indicator is not visible and is one of the market analysis arms used by the Gold Miner Robot.

This indicator is designed and written to provide better and more accurate market analysis and to assist the advanced algorithms of the Gold Miner Robot and sends data to "GoldMinerRoot" diectly.

Buyers of the Gold Miner Robot from the Expert Advisor MQL5 section can download it for free and use it alongside the Gold Miner Robot to leave the market monitoring and analysis and trading to the Gold Miner Robot and spend their time happily and pleasure with their families.

Before purchasing the robot, please subscribe to our YouTube channel and then send a message to “@GoldMinerRobot on Telegram” to receive a free user guide, detailed reports and how the robot works in three languages: English, German and Turkish. A 78-page PDF file of how the robot works will be sent to you for free. We believe in our work.

Deutsche Sprache

Als Neujahrsgeschenk und zur Veröffentlichung des „GoldMinerRobot“ erhalten die ersten 5 Personen, die diesen Roboter kaufen oder mieten, kostenloses MQL5 - VPS, entsprechend der Dauer ihres Kaufs.



Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 1 Monat mieten, erhalten Sie 1 Monat „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.

Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 3 Monate mieten, erhalten Sie 3 Monate „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.

Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 6 Monate mieten, erhalten Sie 6 Monate „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.

Wenn Sie diesen Roboter unbefristet kaufen oder ihn für ein Jahr mieten, erhalten Sie ein Jahr „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.

Der „Gold Miner Robot“ ist ein sehr leistungsstarker, KI-basierter Roboter, der entwickelt wurde, um den Markt präzise zu analysieren und mit Gold zu handeln. Er wurde von Keyvan Systems nach mehr als 3 Jahren Forschung und Entwicklung an jedem Tick des Goldcharts entwickelt.

„Gold Miner Robot“ verwendet einen komplexen algorithmischen Ansatz basierend auf Preis- und Trendanalysen. Wir haben auch zwei andere personalisierte Indikatoren namens GoldMinerRobot SI 1 und GoldMinerRobot SI 2 für eine bessere Marktanalyse bereitgestellt, die Sie kostenlos von MQL5.com herunterladen können. Diese beiden Indikatoren helfen zusätzlich zu den fortschrittlichen Algorithmen des Roboters bei einer besseren Marktanalyse.

Jetzt ist der „Gold Miner Robot“ bereit, zu Ihrer Verfügung zu stehen. Sie müssen den Markt nicht mehr momentweise überwachen – starten Sie den „Gold Miner Robot“ auf einem VPS bei MQL5.com oder Ihrem immer-online System und verbringen Sie Zeit der Freude und des Vergnügens mit Ihrer Familie.

Der Gold Miner Robot wurde für den „Täglichen Zeitrahmen“ und MetaTrader 4 entwickelt und öffnet die besten Short- und Long-Positionen zum besten Preis und Zeitpunkt, ohne Martingale, ohne Hedging, und verwaltet sie basierend auf KI. Der „Gold Miner Robot“ schützt auch in emotionalen Märkten, öffnet keine Positionen und verwaltet offene Positionen. Wenn der Roboter aufgrund des Marktes feststellt, dass der Markt für eine Position mit höherem Volumen als gewöhnlich geeignet ist, verwaltet er das Handelsvolumen professionell und passt es automatisch an, um mehr Gewinn für Sie zu erzielen.

Für Ihre Bequemlichkeit haben wir die Möglichkeit bereitgestellt, dass Sie das „Minimale“ und „Maximale“ Handelsvolumen für Gold auf Ihrem Konto entsprechend Ihrem „Persönlichen Risikotoleranzlevel“ festlegen können. Sie können auch den „Minimalen Kontostand“ und „Maximalen Kontostand“ im Hauptmenü des Roboters eingeben, um den Roboter nach Ihren Wünschen und unter Ihrer Kontrolle aus dem Markt zu nehmen – alles bleibt in Ihren Händen.

Für die „GoldMinerRobot“-Tests im MetaTrader Strategy Tester beachten Sie bitte: Setzen Sie den Wert „Use GMT time“ auf „FALSE“ im „Expert Properties“-Menü und im Hauptmenü des „GoldMinerRobot“, da einige Broker keine Tickdaten mit GMT-Zeit speichern. Setzen Sie den Zeitraum auf „Täglich“. Setzen Sie den Spread auf „30“. Jedes Detail (sogar das kleinste) ist für die sehr komplexen Algorithmen und die zwei personalisierten Indikatoren des „GoldMinerRobot“ sehr wichtig. Deshalb hat dieser Roboter in fast 4 Jahren keinen einzigen Verlusttrade eröffnet.

Unsere Experten stehen Ihnen jederzeit zur Verfügung, um Ihre Fragen zu beantworten. Nach dem Kauf dieses Roboters gewähren wir Ihnen Zugang zu einer Gruppe, in der Sie jederzeit Fragen stellen und kostenlose persönliche Unterstützung für den Roboter erhalten können. Bitte senden Sie uns eine private Nachricht nach dem Kauf des Roboters, um Zugang zu dieser Gruppe zu erhalten und sich über den Roboter auszutauschen.

Türkçe dil

Yeni Yıl hediyesi ve “GoldMinerRobot”un piyasaya sürülmesiyle, bu robotu satın alan veya kiralayan ilk 5 kişiye, satın alma sürelerine orantılı olarak ücretsiz MQL5 - VPS verilecektir.

Bu robotu 1 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 1 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.

Bu robotu 3 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 3 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.

Bu robotu 6 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 6 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.

Bu robotu sınırsız olarak satın alırsanız veya bir yıl kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak bir yıl ücretsiz MQL5 VPS alacaksınız.





“Gold Miner Robot”, piyasayı doğru bir şekilde analiz etmek ve altın ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış ve üretilmiş çok güçlü bir AI-Based robottur.Altın grafiğin her bir işareti "Keyvan Systems " tarafından 3 yılı aşkın araştırmaların ardından geliştirildi.

“Gold Miner Robot” fiyat analizi, trend analizine dayalı komplike bir algoritmik yaklaşım kullanır. Ayrıca, daha iyi piyasa analizi için MQL5.com'dan ücretsiz indirebileceğiniz “GoldMinerRobot SI 1” ve “GoldMinerRobot SI 2” adlı iki kişiselleştirilmiş gösterge daha sağladık; bu iki gösterge, robotta bulunan gelişmiş algoritmalara ek olarak daha iyi piyasa analizine de yardımcı olur.

“Gold Miner Robot” emrinizde olmaya hazır. Artık piyasayı an be an izlemenize gerek yok, her zaman çevrimiçi sisteminizde MQL5'teki VPS üzerinde “Gold Miner Robot”u çalıştırın ve ailenizle birlikte sevinçli ve keyifli anlar geçirin.

“Daily Time Frame” ve Meta Trader 4 için tasarlanan “Gold Miner Robot”, martingale olmadan, en iyi fiyat ve zamanda en iyi kısa ve uzun pozisyonları açar ve bunları AI temelinde yönetir.

"Gold Miner Robot" hassas piyasalarda da koruma sağlar, pozisyon açmaz ve açık pozisyonları yönetir. Robot, piyasa eğilimine göre piyasanın normalden daha yüksek hacimli bir pozisyon açmak için uygun olduğunu belirlediğinde, işlem hacmini profesyonelce yönetir ve sizin için daha fazla kar elde etmek için işlem hacmini tamamen otomatik olarak değiştirir. Ancak, sizin kolaylığınız için, hesabınızdaki "Minimum" ve "Maksimum" altın işlem hacmini "Kişisel Risk Tolerans Seviyenize" göre belirleme olanağı sağladık. Ayrıca robotun ana menüsüne "Minimum Hesap Özsermaye Tutarı" ve "Maksimum Hesap Özsermaye Tutarı" girerek robotu istediğiniz gibi piyasadan çıkarabilir ve her şeyin sizin kontrolünüzde olmasını sağlayabilirsiniz.

Meta Trader Strateji Test Cihazında “GoldMinerRobot” testi için, lütfen dikkat:



Lütfen “Uzman Özellikleri” butonundan ve “GoldMinerRobot” ana menüsünden “GMT saatini kullan” değerini “YANLIŞ” olarak ayarlayın, çünkü bazı brokerlar işlem tiklerini GMT saatiyle kaydetmez.



Set Period = Günlük Set

Spread = 30



Çünkü gerçek zamanlı olarak, bu robot bu öğeleri tick by tick kontrol eder ve bu öğeler bu robot için önemlidir. Tek kelimeyle, her ayrıntı (en küçüğü bile) çok Karmaşık Algoritmalar ve “GoldMinerRobot”un iki kişiselleştirilmiş göstergesi için çok önemlidir. Bu nedenle, bu robot tüm testlerde neredeyse 4 yıldır tek bir kaybeden pozisyon açmamıştır. Ancak, “GoldMinerRobot” tarafından daha iyi pozisyon yönetimi için robotu gerçek zamanlı olarak çalıştırırken "GMT Saatini Kullan" değerini “TRUE” olarak ayarladığınızdan emin olmanızı şiddetle tavsiye ederiz.

Bu robotu satın aldıktan sonra herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, lütfen çekinmeyin. Uzmanlarımız her zaman tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamaya hazırdır. Bu robotu satın aldıktan sonra, sorularınızı herhangi bir aşamada sorabileceğiniz ve robot için ücretsiz olarak tam kişisel destek alabileceğiniz bir gruba erişim sağlıyoruz. Lütfen robotu satın aldıktan sonra o gruba erişmek ve robot hakkında konuşabilmek için bize bir mesaj gönderin.

