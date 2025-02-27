Volume Zones Internal Visualizer MT4 Multi TF
- Indicators
- Duc Hoan Nguyen
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 27 February 2025
- Activations: 10
New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases!
Trading Tools Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me
Volume Zones Internal Visualizer Multi-Timeframe – The ultimate solution for gaining a detailed view of lower timeframe volume activity while trading on a higher timeframe chart. If you’re looking for a powerful and intuitive volume analysis tool that supports multi-timeframe functionality, this is the product for you!
See more MT5 version at: Volume Zones Internal Visualizer MT5 Multi TF
See more products at: All Products
-
Displays LTF Volume on an HTF Chart
- This indicator offers an “alternate candle” style, allowing you to quickly pinpoint where volume accumulates on lower timeframes without leaving your higher timeframe chart.
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- With the Intrabar Timeframe feature, you can select the LTF you want to monitor (M1, M5, M15, etc.). All LTF volume data is aggregated and displayed inside each HTF candle session for comprehensive analysis.
- With the Timeframe Selector feature, you can easily choose which HTF volume zones you want to display at any timeframe, for example you can display Volume zones H4 at M15 with Intrabar M1 (see screenshot for more details)
-
Discover the “Peak Activity Level” (PAL)
- The indicator automatically identifies the LTF candle with the highest volume. The close of that LTF candle is marked as the PAL, a critical level that accumulated the most volume during the HTF candle session.
- Each PAL is extended into the future until it’s “crossed” or “mitigated,” highlighting potential opportunities for entries or exits.
-
Identify Highest & Lowest Volume Zones
- By constructing a Volume Profile from LTF data, the indicator pinpoints two crucial areas:
- Highest Volume Zone: Represents peak volume accumulation.
- Lowest Volume Zone: Illustrates where lower (but still noteworthy) volume was concentrated.
- By constructing a Volume Profile from LTF data, the indicator pinpoints two crucial areas:
-
Configure the Intrabar Timeframe
- Select which lower timeframe (M1, M5, M15, etc.) you want to track depending on your trading style.
-
Multi-Timeframe Settings
- You can specify the time frame for displaying Volume zones according to the "Timeframe Show" parameter, or use the Timeframe Selector, then you can flexibly hide/show volume zones at different time frames, depending on the needs at different times
-
Interpret the Display
- Box: Shows the overall range (high to low) of the HTF candle.
- Lowest Volume Zone: Highlights the lower-volume region within the candle session.
- Highest Volume Zone: Marks the highest-volume region, essential for spotting major activity.
- Line/dot: Represents the close price of the LTF candle that contained the highest volume (the PAL).
-
Monitor & React to PAL
- PAL lines are projected into future price action, often acting as dynamic support or resistance levels.
- Once a PAL is “crossed” or effectively “resolved,” the line automatically disappears, keeping your chart clean.
-
Volume Profile with “Row Size”
- The aggregated LTF volume is used to build a volume profile. A higher “Row Size” provides a more granular view of volume distribution.
-
Automatic High & Low Volume Zone Detection
- After constructing the volume profile, the indicator automatically highlights the zone with the highest volume (solid) and a lower-volume zone (transparent).
-
Scalable & Customizable
- Show Last Unmitigated PALs: Configure how many PALs you want to see that have not yet been crossed.
- Style & Colors: Adjust zone displays, line appearances, and color schemes to suit your preference.
-
Row Size
- Defines how many rows to use when creating the volume profile from LTF data.
-
Intrabar Timeframe
- Select which lower timeframe (e.g., M1, M5, M15) the indicator should reference.
-
Show Last Unmitigated PALs
- Choose how many unbroken PAL lines you want to keep visible on the chart.
-
Style
- Enable/disable various indicator features, and personalize colors and transparency levels.
- Multi-Timeframe
- Specify the HTF timeframe to display
- Timeframe Selector Settings
Conclusion
With the Volume Zones Internal Visualizer Multi-Timeframe, you gain a brand-new perspective on market volume, identifying critical zones with pinpoint accuracy. The tool’s ability to incorporate lower timeframe volume data within a higher timeframe session saves time and sharpens your trading decisions.