Multi Timeframe ZigZag Indicator

5

Description:

This indicator draw ZigZag Line in multiple time frame also search for Harmonic patterns before completion of the pattern.


Features:

  • Five instances of ZigZag indicators can be configured to any desired timeframe and inputs.
  • Draw Harmonic pattern before pattern completion.
  • Display Fibonacci retracement ratios.
  • Configurable Fibonacci retracement ratios.
  • Draw AB=CD based on Fibonacci retracement you define.
  • You can define margin of error allowed in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations.
  • Define your scan depth level (more level = scan for patterns in larger scale).


Harmonic pattern supported:

  • AB=CD
  • Bat
  • Alternate Bat
  • Gartley
  • Deep Gartley
  • Crab
  • Deep Crab
  • Butterfly


Inputs:

  • ZigZag TimeFrame: define TimeFrame you want to use.
  • ZigZag Depth: The minimum number of price bars required where there is no secondary high or low.
  • ZigZag Deviation: The number of pips that pips can deviate above the previously plotted high or low for the Zig-zag indicator to re-change its highs and lows.
  • ZigZag Backstep: The minimum amount of bars between which the highs and lows can be plotted.
  • Margin of error (Tolerance) in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations: chose accuracy level for B point retracement and C point retracement. by default 3% tolerance is used.
  • Margin of error (Tolerance) in PRZ calculations: tolerance for the 3 values of D point (XA retracement, AB=DC and BC retracement).
  • Define Fibonacci retracement levels: define ratio numbers to be used for other options.
  • ZigZag Bar history: number of bars used to calculate ZigZag.
  • ZigZag Points: number of Highs & Lows used for scan engine.
  • Harmonic validation period: Validation period from C point.
  • Use Standard Ratios only: scan for only retracement numbers defined in official recourses for B & C points.
  • Min. Harmonic scaner depth level: keep it 0 or try bigger number if you want to skip small patterns.
  • Max. Harmonic scaner depth level: should be equal or bigger than Min. level. the bigger the number the bigger pattern scan engine try to find and the more PC recourse will be consumed.
  • Show ZigZag on the chart: True to show zigzag lines.
  • Show Fibonacci retracement ratio on the chart: True to show retracement/expansion  of each zigzag line.
  • Show Fibonacci Defined levels on the chart: True to show ratios defined at the end of the chart.
  • ZigZag Color: choose your prefer color for ZigZag and Fibonacci levels.
  • Show Harmonic Patterns on the chart: True to show Harmonic patters.
  • Show AB=CD on the chart Based on Defined Fibonacci levels: True to show AB=CD Harmonic patters.
  • Show Harmonic Zones only: True if you want to show only the PRZ aria.
  • Harmonic Patterns Buy Color: Choose your prefer bullish color.
  • Harmonic Patterns Sell Color: Choose your prefer bearish color.






Reviews 2
hiro172cm
14
hiro172cm 2023.09.12 15:56 
 

Good

julian karpet
184
julian karpet 2022.03.01 15:26 
 

thanks

