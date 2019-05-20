Trading Information

4.5

This an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position (*).

Displayed information:

  • Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin).
  • Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc.
  • Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit.
  • Today’s and yesterday’s range.
  • Remaining time to the next candle.
  • Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator).
  • Risk-based LOT of information for open new position(s).
  • MagicNumber filter.
  • Comment filter.

Indicator parameters:
  • ShowProfitInfo - show profit info panel
  • ShowTodayRanges - show today/yesterday price ranges
  • ShowRiskInfo - show risk info panel
  • ShowAccountOrderInfo - show account info panel
  • RiskStopLoss - stoploss level (in pips) for Risk calculation
  • RiskLevels - Risk levels. Please separate with comma. E.g: 1,2,5,10,20,25,30
  • CommentFilter - comment of order based filter
  • OnlyAttachedSymbol - show only the attached symbol profits/losses
  • StartDateFilter - start date of profit calculation
  • FontSize - size of font
  • Balance Free:  input if you need calc the risk for other account.
  • MagicNumber - MagicNumber based filter


(*)I'm not the Author of this code, I'm just copy and add some new info : Balance Free, Magic Number Filter.

Org code here: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/icefx/tradeinfo/master/TradeInfo.mq4

Reviews 15
Vahid.B
14
Vahid.B 2026.06.05 11:03 
 

Great indicator. Very useful. Put option to change text color. Thank you very much.

Agus Wahyudi
218
Agus Wahyudi 2025.05.03 16:24 
 

Terbaik

Resti Prima
228
Resti Prima 2023.03.01 20:42 
 

BIG Love for this Utilities !!! very helpfull. Hope you create for MT5 also.

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Vahid.B
14
Vahid.B 2026.06.05 11:03 
 

Great indicator. Very useful. Put option to change text color. Thank you very much.

Agus Wahyudi
218
Agus Wahyudi 2025.05.03 16:24 
 

Terbaik

Resti Prima
228
Resti Prima 2023.03.01 20:42 
 

BIG Love for this Utilities !!! very helpfull. Hope you create for MT5 also.

jogabriel
14
jogabriel 2023.01.21 15:56 
 

Nice tool , A "weekly max DD" or "monthly max DD" should also be an interesting parameter. Maybe this can be added in a future version ...

Nivin Swing Trader
184
Nivin Swing Trader 2022.07.04 16:57 
 

Yeah it shows overoll performance of an account, but the Drawdown thing is confusing , it just shows the Utilized margin percentage, not the actual drawdown

Anwar Sulaiman
138
Anwar Sulaiman 2021.12.29 11:02 
 

helpful information, good job

Farzad ELH
93
Farzad ELH 2021.10.01 10:00 
 

Awesome. As a suggestion or a request, please add 3 lines in the right table as "Last week" and "Last month" and "Last year" to make it comfortable to compare these periods with similar past periods. Amazing job

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:10 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 10:52 
 

good job

supermrpj
14
supermrpj 2021.02.16 12:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nelson Reis
1730
Nelson Reis 2020.07.17 00:29 
 

Great indicator! Put option to change text color. Thank you very much.

Antonio Martinez
686
Antonio Martinez 2019.12.26 14:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexey Suvorov
772
Alexey Suvorov 2019.09.18 15:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sem Rapini
147
Sem Rapini 2019.07.03 02:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

5058594
93
5058594 2019.05.22 05:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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