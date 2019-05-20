Trading Information
- Utilities
-
Cuong Le Van🍀 Trading Robot: Forex & Crypto.
I am a Freelancer.
- Version: 1.99
This an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position (*).
Displayed information:
- Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin).
- Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc.
- Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit.
- Today’s and yesterday’s range.
- Remaining time to the next candle.
- Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator).
- Risk-based LOT of information for open new position(s).
- MagicNumber filter.
- Comment filter.
- ShowProfitInfo - show profit info panel
- ShowTodayRanges - show today/yesterday price ranges
- ShowRiskInfo - show risk info panel
- ShowAccountOrderInfo - show account info panel
- RiskStopLoss - stoploss level (in pips) for Risk calculation
- RiskLevels - Risk levels. Please separate with comma. E.g: 1,2,5,10,20,25,30
- CommentFilter - comment of order based filter
- OnlyAttachedSymbol - show only the attached symbol profits/losses
- StartDateFilter - start date of profit calculation
- FontSize - size of font
- Balance Free: input if you need calc the risk for other account.
- MagicNumber - MagicNumber based filter
(*)I'm not the Author of this code, I'm just copy and add some new info : Balance Free, Magic Number Filter.
Org code here: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/icefx/tradeinfo/master/TradeInfo.mq4
Great indicator. Very useful. Put option to change text color. Thank you very much.